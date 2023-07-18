Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Luca
Last name(s):Pesarini
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1.28 EUR640.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
1.28 EUR640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet:www.incity.ag

 
84711  18.07.2023 CET/CEST

