18.07.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Luca Last name(s): Pesarini Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI

529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.28 EUR 640.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.28 EUR 640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

