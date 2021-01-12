DGAP-DD : InCity Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.01.2021 / 10:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +--------------------+------------------+ |Name and legal form:|Haron Holding S.A.| +--------------------+------------------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Person closely associated with: | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Title: | | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |First name: |Luca | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Last name(s): |Pesarini | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory | | |body | +---------------+---------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +--------------------+ |InCity Immobilien AG| +--------------------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A0HNF96| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+-----------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s) | +--------+-----------+ |1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR| +--------+-----------+ d) Aggregated information +--------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +--------+-----------------+ |1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR | +--------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-30; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----------+ |Name:|Börse Xetra| +-----+-----------+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----------+ 12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: InCity Immobilien AG Beethovenstraße 71 60325 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.incity.ag End of News DGAP News Service 64219 12.01.2021

