DGAP-DD : InCity Immobilien AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.01.2021 / 10:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+--------------------+------------------+
|Name and legal form:|Haron Holding S.A.|
+--------------------+------------------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Person closely associated with: |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Title: | |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|First name: |Luca |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Last name(s): |Pesarini |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
|Position: |Member of the administrative or supervisory |
| |body |
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+--------------------+
|InCity Immobilien AG|
+--------------------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A0HNF96|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+--------+-----------+
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
+--------+-----------+
|1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR|
+--------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information
+--------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+--------+-----------------+
|1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR |
+--------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-30; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----------+
|Name:|Börse Xetra|
+-----+-----------+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----------+
12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag
End of News DGAP News Service
64219 12.01.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2021 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)