InCity Immobilien AG    IC8   DE000A0HNF96

INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG

(IC8)
  Report
01/12 03:02:02 am
1.225 EUR   +2.08%
DGAP-DD : InCity Immobilien AG english

01/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
12.01.2021 / 10:49 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------------+------------------+ 
|Name and legal form:|Haron Holding S.A.| 
+--------------------+------------------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Person closely associated with:                              | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Title:         |                                             | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|First name:    |Luca                                         | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Last name(s):  |Pesarini                                     | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
|Position:      |Member of the administrative or supervisory  | 
|               |body                                         | 
+---------------+---------------------------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+--------------------+ 
|InCity Immobilien AG| 
+--------------------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A0HNF96| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+--------+-----------+ 
|Price(s)|Volume(s)  | 
+--------+-----------+ 
|1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR| 
+--------+-----------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+--------+-----------------+ 
|Price   |Aggregated volume| 
+--------+-----------------+ 
|1.15 EUR|1030.40 EUR      | 
+--------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-30; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----------+ 
|Name:|Börse Xetra| 
+-----+-----------+ 
|MIC: |XETR       | 
+-----+-----------+ 
 
12.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  InCity Immobilien AG 
          Beethovenstraße 71 
          60325 Frankfurt am Main 
          Germany 
Internet: www.incity.ag 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64219 12.01.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 04:49 ET (09:49 GMT)

