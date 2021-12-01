|
InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.12.2021 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Realsoul Holding S.A.
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Luca
|Last name(s):
|Pesarini
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HNF96
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.36 EUR
|748.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.3600 EUR
|748.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InCity Immobilien AG
|
|Beethovenstraße 71
|
|60325 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.incity.ag
|
71332 01.12.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
6,58 M
7,47 M
7,47 M
|Net income 2020
|
2,42 M
2,74 M
2,74 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
74,0 M
84,0 M
84,0 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|39,3x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
120 M
136 M
137 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|21,1x
|EV / Sales 2020
|26,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|17
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution