  Xetra
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  InCity Immobilien AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IC8   DE000A0HNF96

INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG

(IC8)
InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/26/2022 | 01:24pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2022 / 19:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.36 EUR 1725.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.3600 EUR 1725.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72174  26.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273324&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
