    IC8   DE000A0HNF96

INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG

(IC8)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/30 11:36:20 am EDT
1.405 EUR    0.00%
11:47aINCITY IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/30/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2022 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.36 EUR 3595.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.36 EUR 3595.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75493  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
