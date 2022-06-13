Log in
InCity Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/13/2022

06/13/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2022 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.36 EUR 19381.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.36 EUR 19381.36 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75873  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
