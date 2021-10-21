PRESS RELEASE : InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY LAYS FOUNDATION STONE FOR OFFICE SCHEME AT LILIENTHAL BUSINESS CITY NEAR BERLIN AIRPORT

DGAP-News: InCity Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Real Estate InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY LAYS FOUNDATION STONE FOR OFFICE SCHEME AT LILIENTHAL BUSINESS CITY NEAR BERLIN AIRPORT 2021-10-21 / 11:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INCITY LAYS FOUNDATION STONE FOR OFFICE SCHEME AT LILIENTHAL BUSINESS CITY NEAR BERLIN AIRPORT . New building of around 12,000 square metres of gross floor area . Completion expected by year-end 2023 . Prestigious architecture to serve as new entryway to Lilienthal Business City . Further development of Business City in several construction stages planned

Frankfurt am Main/Berlin, 21 October 2021 - InCity Immobilien AG ("InCity AG") just laid the foundation stone for the "Delta" office scheme at Lilienthal Business City near the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER). The prestigious new building with its gross floor area of around 12,000 square metres will serve as future gateway to Lilienthal Business City, an office park only four kilometres from the airport. The start of construction also signals that the further development of Lilienthal Business City has resumed. Its planned expansion will proceed in several construction stages and introduce offices and hotels but will also include upgrades to the existing buildings.

Michael Freund, chairman of the board (CEO) of InCity Immobilien AG, commented: "We have acted as asset manager of Lilienthal Business City at the airport since 2016. Just like its owner, Aereo Gate Properties S.A., we believe in the future potential of this location, which is attractive for a number of target tenant groups, and intend to keep developing Business City further by pursuing our own property development activities."

The first construction works for the "Delta" new-build project are already under way, having started in July 2021. The new office scheme about to be created was certified for the "Gold" standard of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council. Designed by STP Architekten Berlin, it stands out with its conspicuous form, elegant facade and flexible layout structure. The floor plan takes the shape of a triangle with rounded corners.

"Following the prospective completion by the end of 2023, incoming tenants will have the use of about 10,000 square metres of customizable office accommodation. These can be carved up into rental units as small as about 350 square metres, and permit the implementation of modern workplace concepts," said Clemens Becker, Managing Director of IC Baumanagement GmbH, a subsidiary of InCity AG that is chiefly responsible for the on-site management of certain building activities on behalf of the InCity Group.

The location at the corner of Grünauer Strasse and Lilienthalstrasse in Waltersdorf, a locality of Schönefeld, has direct motorway access (A113/A117). The terminal building of the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) is less than ten minutes away by car and about 15 minutes by bus.

About Lilienthal - Business City am BER

"Lilienthal Business City am BER" represents an established business park currently under development about four kilometres from the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) and directly next to a motorway. The lettable area of already completed buildings adds up to about 37,000 sqm. Its expansion planned for the years ahead will proceed in several construction stages and introduce offices and hotels but will also include upgrades to the existing buildings. Work on a highly presentable office building on Grünauer Strasse that will serve as future gateway to Business City started in summer of 2021. "Lilienthal Business City" is located in the Waltersdorf part of Schönefeld just beyond the southern city limits of Berlin. IC Immobilien Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, a member company of InCity Immobilien AG, acts as asset manager on behalf of the owner of "Lilienthal Business City am BER." The mandate includes, in addition to the portfolio management, the strategic redevelopment of the business park in collaboration with its owner. It is planned to proceed with the expansion in several construction stages, and to bring in more offices and a hotel, while also modernising the existing buildings. For more details, go to: http://www.lilienthal-ber.de/ About InCity Immobilien AG

As a multidisciplinary real estate company, InCity Immobilien AG (hereinafter "InCityAG") is active in the build-up and capital growth of property portfolios, as well as in asset management and property development. The company's activities involving the existing portfolio concentrate on the real estate markets of the metropolises of Berlin and Frankfurt am Main while its investments pursue a sustainable strategy. Of key importance are a given property's location and quality as well as its prospective value retention. As a result, the proprietary portfolio of InCity AG consists of high-end stable-valued core properties in Berlin and of properties in permanently attractive locations of Frankfurt, with investment volumes ranging from EUR 5 million to EUR 50 million. InCity AG also takes on comprehensive and individually structured asset management mandates for third-party clients. On top of that, InCity AG invests in equity interests in residential and commercial real estate projects in selected German metro regions in partnership with regional developers. In July 2021, InCity AG significantly strengthened its property development brief, and supplemented it by adding proprietary development activities, when it accepted a mandate to act as lead consultant for an office property to be constructed in the immediate vicinity of the Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport (BER). For more details, visit the company homepage at: www.incity.ag

