  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Income Financial Trust
  News
  Summary
    INC.UN   CA4532991094

INCOME FINANCIAL TRUST

(INC.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:31 2023-03-20 pm EDT
11.50 CAD   -0.17%
Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

03/20/2023 | 06:29pm EDT
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.09867 per unit. The distribution is payable April 10, 2023 to unit holders on record as at March 31, 2023.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on March 31, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.09867 per unit based on the VWAP of $11.84 payable on April 10, 2023. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $37.35 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details 
  
Trust Unit (INC.UN)$0.09867
Record Date:March 31, 2023 
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com


Financials
Sales 2021 4,49 M 3,28 M 3,28 M
Net income 2021 4,05 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net cash 2021 1,94 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 8,92%
Capitalization 37,9 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -16,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart INCOME FINANCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Income Financial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCOME FINANCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Finch Chairman, President, CEO, Secretary & CIO
Silvia Gomes Chief Financial Officer
William C. Thornhill Director
Peter Frederick Cruickshank Director & Managing Director
Laura Lynne Johnson Director, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCOME FINANCIAL TRUST-0.69%28
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-5.63%9 492
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-0.23%4 909
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.48%3 860
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.60%3 837
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.23%3 803