Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $0.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Net income attributable to common shares decreased $0.7 million from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to a tax credit received in the prior year.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Other Income $ - $ - Expenses: General and administrative 192 188 Advisory fee to related party 268 336 Total operating expenses 460 524 Net operating loss (460 ) (524 ) Interest income from related parties 1,252 1,218 Other Income - 1,017 Income tax provision (166 ) (359 ) Net income applicable to common shares 626 1,352 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 4,168,414 4,168,414

