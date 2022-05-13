Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOR   US4529261087

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.

(IOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 03:12:50 pm EDT
11.99 USD   +3.90%
11:36aINCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS INC /TX/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/28INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q4 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
03/25Income Opportunity Realty Investors Reports Smaller Q4 Earnings Compared with Year-Ago Period
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

05/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $0.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common shares decreased $0.7 million from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to a tax credit received in the prior year.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

 
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

 

2021

 
Revenues:
Other Income

$

-

 

$

-

 

Expenses:
General and administrative

 

192

 

 

188

 

Advisory fee to related party

 

268

 

 

336

 

Total operating expenses

 

460

 

 

524

 

Net operating loss

 

(460

)

 

(524

)

Interest income from related parties

 

1,252

 

 

1,218

 

Other Income

 

-

 

 

1,017

 

Income tax provision

 

(166

)

 

(359

)

Net income applicable to common shares

 

626

 

 

1,352

 

 
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted

$

0.15

 

$

0.32

 

 
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic and diluted

 

4,168,414

 

 

4,168,414

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
11:36aINCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS INC /TX/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
03/28INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Income Opportuni..
PU
03/25Income Opportunity Realty Investors Reports Smaller Q4 Earnings Compared with Year-Ago ..
MT
03/25Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Q4 2021
BU
03/25Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quart..
CI
03/25INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS INC /TX/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
03/25Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2021INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
2021Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Announces Appointment of Erik L. Johnson as C..
CI
2021Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 48,1 M 48,1 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Muth President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik L. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry A. Butler Chairman
Robert A. Jakuszewski Independent Director
Ted R. Munselle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.0.00%48
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.33%33 408
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.18.36%30 465
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 114
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.14%27 522
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.18%26 939