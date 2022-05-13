Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $0.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.
Financial Results
Net income attributable to common shares decreased $0.7 million from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to a tax credit received in the prior year.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|Revenues:
|
|
|Other Income
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
188
|
|Advisory fee to related party
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
336
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
524
|
|Net operating loss
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
(524
|
)
|Interest income from related parties
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
|
1,218
|
|Other Income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,017
|
|Income tax provision
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
(359
|
)
|Net income applicable to common shares
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|
|
|
4,168,414
|
|
|
|
4,168,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
