Randomized Phase 2 study met the primary endpoint in patents with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), reinforcing efficacy and safety profile of ruxolitinib cream Results presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of twice-daily ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (Opzelura®) in adult patients with Hurley stage 1 or 2 (mild-to-moderate) hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). These data were presented as a late-breaking oral presentation (Session: S050 – Late-Breaking Research: Session 2) at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, held from March 8-12, 2024, in San Diego.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a significantly greater reduction in abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count in patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5%, compared to those who applied the vehicle control (least squares mean change of -3.61 for ruxolitinib cream 1.5% vs. -2.42 for vehicle control; P<0.05) at Week 16.

“The results presented today reinforce the efficacy and safety profile of ruxolitinib cream, which shows great potential for people living with milder HS,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. “Despite its daily impact on the lives of patients, there are currently no approved therapies for mild-to-moderate HS and the current standard of care is often inadequate. Today’s data represent an important step in progressing research for HS with the goal of being able to provide patients with an effective option to better manage their condition.”

Additional secondary endpoints of the study included:

More than three quarters (79.2%) of on-treatment patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in AN count (AN50), 54.2% achieved a 75% reduction (AN75), 20.8% achieved 90% reduction (AN90), and 20.8% achieved complete clearance (100% reduction, AN100), surpassing the 56.3%, 25.0%, 12.5% and 12.5% reductions, respectively, in the vehicle control group.

The majority (79.2%) of patients in the ruxolitinib cream 1.5% group met the criteria for Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR), which indicates a 50% or greater reduction in AN count without an increase in abscesses or draining fistulas, compared to 50.0% of patients in the vehicle control group.

Patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5% showed a greater mean reduction in the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4) score compared to baseline at Week 16 (-4.46) compared to the vehicle group (-2.66).

Patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5% showed a change -1.85 and -1.42 from baseline in the Skin Pain Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) and Itch NRS at Week 16, respectively, versus a -2.61 and -2.75 change from those in the vehicle control group. Due to patient eligibility criteria, patients studied did not have high itch or skin pain scores at baseline; however, additional research is needed to evaluate treatment impact on skin pain and itch scores.

The study results showed that ruxolitinib cream 1.5% was generally well-tolerated. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurred in 38.2% of patients who applied ruxolitinib cream 1.5% versus 42.9% of patients who applied vehicle control. The most common TEAEs among patients receiving ruxolitinib cream 1.5% were COVID-19 (5.9%) and nasopharyngitis (5.9%). Discontinuation due to TEAEs were infrequent (ruxolitinib cream 1.5%, n=2 [5.9%]; vehicle control, n=0 [0%]), and no serious TEAEs were reported in the ruxolitinib cream 1.5% group.

“HS is a chronic, debilitating skin condition that unfortunately has no cure, so managing the signs and symptoms through an effective treatment is key to ensuring patients are able to live their lives with minimal impact from this disease,” said Dr. Martina J. Porter, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Better disease control can help manage the persistent symptoms of HS for these patients. There still remains a very large need for effective therapies for patients with HS, particularly for those with milder HS, and I’m encouraged by the results from this Phase 2 study of ruxolitinib cream for this patient population.”

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful nodules and abscesses that can lead to irreversible tissue destruction and scarring.1,2 Over-activity of the JAK/STAT signaling pathway is believed to drive inflammation involved in the pathogenesis and progression of HS.3 More than 150,000 patients in the U.S. are estimated to have moderate-to-severe HS.4 Given the debilitating nature of condition, it can have a profoundly negative effect on patients’ quality of life.5

About the Phase 2 Study (NCT05635838)

This randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (Opzelura®) in patients with mild-to-moderate hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The study enrolled 69 adult patients (age ≥ 18 years) diagnosed with Hurley stage 1 or 2 HS who have a total abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count of 3 to ≤ 10, with no draining tunnels at screening and baseline visits.

The primary outcome measure of the study is change from baseline in AN count at Week 16. Secondary outcome measures include proportion of participants achieving reduction in AN count relative to baseline, change from baseline in the Skin Pain Numeric Rating Scale (NRS), change from baseline in the itch NRS score, proportion of participants who achieve Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR), change from baseline in the International Hidradenitis Suppurativa Severity Score System (IHS4) score and number of TEAEs.

About Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) Cream 1.5%

Opzelura, a novel cream formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, and is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

Opzelura and the Opzelura logo are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. Today, we are building on this legacy as we discover and develop innovative dermatology treatments to bring solutions to patients in need.

Our research and development efforts in dermatology are initially focused on leveraging our knowledge of the JAK-STAT pathway. We are exploring the potential of JAK inhibition for a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa, lichen planus, lichen sclerosus and prurigo nodularis.

To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from Incyte’s clinical development pipeline, whether or when ruxolitinib cream might be approved in HS and/or offer patients with HS an effective treatment, and Incyte’s goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA and regulatory agencies outside of the United States; our dependence on relationships with and changes in the plans and expenditures of our collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of our products and the products of our collaboration partners; the acceptance of our products and the products of our collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; unexpected variations in the demand for our products and the products of our collaboration partners; the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for our products and the products of our collaboration partners; sales, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution requirements, including our and our collaboration partners’ ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional new products that become approved; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

