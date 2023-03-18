Incyte : Povorcitinib in Vitiligo Oral Presentation (AAD)
Presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting
March 17-21, 2023; New Orleans, LA
Efficacy and Safety of Povorcitinib for Extensive Vitiligo: Results From a
Double-Blinded,Placebo-Controlled,Dose-Ranging Phase 2b Study
Amit G. Pandya, MD, 1,2 Khaled Ezzedine, MD, PhD, 3 Thierry Passeron, MD, PhD, 4,5
Nanja van Geel, MD, PhD,
6 Kurt Brown, MD, 7 Leandro Santos, MSc, 7 Lois Erskine, PhD, 7
Kofi Wagya, PhD,
7 Andrew Blauvelt, MD, MBA 8
1University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA; 2Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, Sunnyvale, CA, USA; 3Henri Mondor University
Hospital and Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne, Paris, France;
4Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice, Université Côte d'Azur, Nice, France;
5INSERM U1065, C3M, Université Côte d'Azur, Nice, France; 6Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium; 7Incyte Corporation, Wilmington, DE, USA;
8Oregon Medical Research Center; Portland, OR, USA
Presenting Author Disclosures
Investigator for Aclaris Therapeutics, Immune Tolerance Network, Incyte, and Pfizer
Consultant for AbbVie, Arcutis, Avita Medical, Chromaderm, Immune Tolerance Network, Incyte, Pfizer, TWi, Viela Bio, and Villaris
Holds stock options for Tara Medical and Zerigo Health
Background
Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that targets melanocytes, resulting in patches of skin depigmentation 1
Disease pathogenesis is largely regulated by interferon-γ activation of the JAK signaling pathway 2
Povorcitinib is an oral, small-molecule, selective JAK1 inhibitor with potential activity in the treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo
Objective: To evaluate the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib in patients with extensive nonsegmental vitiligo in a phase 2b trial (NCT04818346)
JAK, Janus kinase.
1. Rodrigues M, et al. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2017;77(1):1-13. 2. Rashighi M, Harris JE. Ann Transl Med. 2015;3(21):343.
3
Study Design (NCT04818346)
Patient population:
Adults 18-75 years old
Nonsegmental vitiligo
Vitiligo-affectedBSA *:
Total body ≥8%
Face ≥0.5%
VASI score:
Efficacy assessments:
% change from baseline in T-VASI †
% patients achieving T-VASI50,F-VASI50, and F-VASI75
Safety assessments:
Incidence of TEAEs
Placebo-Controlled Period
Extension Period
Follow-Up Period
(24 weeks)
(28 weeks)
(24 weeks)
Randomized
Completed
Treated
Completed
n=43
Povorcitinib 45 mg qd
33
32
Povorcitinib 45 mg qd
27
n=42
35
34
29
Povorcitinib 75 mg qd
Post-Treatment
n=43
Povorcitinib 15 mg qd
38
37
Povorcitinib 75 mg qd
30
n=43
Placebo qd
35
35
33
Week
24
36
52
56
76
Day 1
Visits every 4 weeks
Visits every 4 weeks
Primary endpoint
Interim data lock
BSA, body surface area; F-VASI, facial VASI; F-VASI50/75, ≥50%/≥75% reduction from baseline in F-VASI; qd, once daily; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event; T-VASI, total VASI;
T-VASI50, ≥50% reduction from baseline in T-VASI; VASI, Vitiligo Area Scoring Index.
* Total and facial BSA were locally assessed.
† Week 24 assessment was the primary endpoint.
4
Patient Demographics and
Clinical Characteristics at Baseline
Povorcitinib
Placebo
15 mg
45 mg
75 mg
Total
Characteristic
(n=43)
(n=43)
(n=43)
(n=42)
(N=171)
Age,
51.0
45.0
51.0
52.5
50.0
median (range), y
(24-72)
(23-67)
(25-72)
(24-74)
(23-74)
Female, n (%)
24
29
21
19
93
(55.8)
(67.4)
(48.8)
(45.2)
(54.4)
Race, n (%)
White
34
32
38
28
132
(79.1)
(74.4)
(88.4)
(66.7)
(77.2)
Asian
2
4
0
7
13
(4.7)
(9.3)
(16.7)
(7.6)
Black
2
3
1
3
9
(4.7)
(7.0)
(2.3)
(7.1)
(5.3)
Hispanic, n (%)
8
6
11
7
32
(18.6)
(14.0)
(25.6)
(16.7)
(18.7)
Fitzpatrick skin type,
n (%)
I-III
28
26
35
25
114
(65.1)
(60.5)
(81.4)
(59.5)
(66.7)
IV-VI
15
17
8
17
57
(34.9)
(39.5)
(18.6)
(40.5)
(33.3)
Povorcitinib
Placebo
15 mg
45 mg
75 mg
Total
Characteristic
(n=43)
(n=43)
(n=43)
(n=42)
(N=171)
Baseline F-VASI,
1.5
1.3
1.3
1.1
1.3
mean (SD)
(0.8)
(0.8)
(0.8)
(0.7)
(0.8)
Baseline T-VASI,
28.3
27.1
23.6
22.7
25.5
mean (SD)
(21.5)
(20.1)
(19.8)
(14.2)
(19.1)
Duration of disease,
19.5
17.6
19.9
20.5
19.4
mean (SD), y
(14.0)
(13.0)
(15.5)
(13.7)
(14.0)
Family history of
15
9
11
14
49
vitiligo, n (%)
(34.9)
(20.9)
(25.6)
(33.3)
(28.7)
Thyroid disorders,
11
12
12
12
47
n (%)
(25.6)
(27.9)
(27.9)
(28.6)
(27.5)
Previous therapy,*
n (%)
Topical
18
24
21
25
88
corticosteroid
(41.9)
(55.8)
(48.8)
(59.5)
(51.5)
Topical calcineurin
14
13
17
20
64
inhibitor
(32.6)
(30.2)
(39.5)
(47.6)
(37.4)
Any phototherapy
20
17
13
27
77
(46.5)
(39.5)
(30.2)
(64.3)
(45.0)
* Patients could have used multiple previous lines of therapy.
5
Disclaimer
Incyte Corporation published this content on 18 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 19:56:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about INCYTE CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on INCYTE CORPORATION
Sales 2023
3 765 M
-
-
Net income 2023
653 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
3 454 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
26,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
16 415 M
16 415 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,44x
EV / Sales 2024
2,77x
Nbr of Employees
2 324
Free-Float
98,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INCYTE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
73,62 $
Average target price
88,78 $
Spread / Average Target
20,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.