Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it granted equity inducement awards to Matteo Trotta, the Company’s new Executive Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Dermatology, pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Trotta received an award of 7,828 restricted stock units (RSUs) and an award of stock options to purchase 21,868 shares of the Company’s common stock, in each case with a grant and vesting commencement date of March 25, 2024.

The RSUs vest as to 25% of the shares subject to the RSUs on each of the first four anniversaries of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company on each such date. The stock options have an exercise price of $57.48 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The stock option award has a ten year term and vests as to 25% of the original number of shares subject to the stock options on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date with the remainder vesting in 36 successive equal monthly installments, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company on each such date.

