    INCY   US45337C1027

INCYTE CORPORATION

(INCY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29 2022-10-20 pm EDT
69.78 USD   +0.27%
12:10pIncyte : See our 2021 global responsibility highlights
PU
09:27aIncyte - pivotal phase 3 data showing significant improvements in facial and total body repigmentation with ruxolitinib cream in vitiligo published in new england journal of medicine
AQ
04:39aIncyte Says Ruxolitinib Cream Shows 'Significant' Skin Repigmentation in Phase 3 Trials for Vitiligo Treatment
MT
Incyte : SEE OUR 2021 GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS

10/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Incyte ranked

2021 GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS

PATIENTS AND INNOVATION

We expanded our commercial portfolio with several new approvals:

In steroid-refractory

In cholangiocarcinoma

chronic GVHD in the U.S.

(CCA) in Europe, Japan

-its fourth indication in

and Canada.

the U.S.

In relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in Europe and Canada.

In atopic dermatitis in the U.S., which was the first topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the U.S.

COMMUNITY

Matched ~$160,000 in donations to more than 350 charities that are important to Incyte employees

ENVIRONMENT

Progressed our environmental goals:

  • Achieved Green Globes Certification for Building 1815 in Wilmington, DE
  • Operated our Headquarters with 100% renewable energy
  • Opened our manufacturing site with advanced environmental programs in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland

TEAM

Named #2 Top Employer by Science-the fourth consecutive year

in the global top three

Named to Newsweek's

Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

Named #2 on

Named #5 on

Recognized as a Healthiest

IDEA Pharma's

IDEA Pharma's

Employer by Philadelphia

Invention Index

Innovation Index

Business Journal

Winner in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Emerging category for the

Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) Enterprise Awards in 2021

GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

  • 100% of employees completed the 2021 code of conduct training
  • 100% of workforce trained and tested in cybersecurity best practices
  • Our Board consists of a diverse group of highly skilled and
    experienced leaders who bring both different perspectives and areas of expertise, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the Board

Disclaimer

Incyte Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 383 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 479 M 15 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 094
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Herve Hoppenot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Stamoulis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven H. Stein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dashyant Dhanak Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Julian Charles Baker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCYTE CORPORATION-5.19%15 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.73%433 000
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.29%312 883
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.01%267 268
ABBVIE INC.5.71%253 068
PFIZER, INC.-26.99%241 948