Incyte : SEE OUR 2021 GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS
Incyte ranked
2021 GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS
PATIENTS AND INNOVATION
We expanded our commercial portfolio with several new approvals:
In steroid-refractory
In cholangiocarcinoma
chronic GVHD in the U.S.
(CCA) in Europe, Japan
-its fourth indication in
and Canada.
the U.S.
In relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in Europe and Canada.
In atopic dermatitis in the U.S., which was the first topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the U.S.
COMMUNITY
Matched
~$160,000 in donations to more than 350 charities that are important to Incyte employees
ENVIRONMENT
Progressed our environmental goals:
Achieved Green Globes Certification for Building 1815 in Wilmington, DE
Operated our Headquarters with 100% renewable energy
Opened our manufacturing site with advanced environmental programs in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland
TEAM
Named #2 Top Employer by Science -the fourth consecutive year
in the global top three
Winner in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Emerging
category for the
Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) Enterprise Awards in 2021
GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT
100% of employees completed the 2021 code of conduct training
100% of workforce trained and tested in cybersecurity best practices
Our Board consists of a diverse group of highly skilled and
experienced leaders who bring both different perspectives and areas of expertise, contributing to the overall effectiveness of the Board
Disclaimer
Incyte Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 16:09:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INCYTE CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on INCYTE CORPORATION
Sales 2022
3 383 M
-
-
Net income 2022
464 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
2 646 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
34,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
15 479 M
15 479 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,79x
EV / Sales 2023
3,13x
Nbr of Employees
2 094
Free-Float
98,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INCYTE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
69,59 $
Average target price
88,35 $
Spread / Average Target
27,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.