  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Incyte Corporation
  News
  Summary
    INCY   US45337C1027

INCYTE CORPORATION

(INCY)
  Report
Incyte Says Withdrawing NDA for Parsaclisib Is a 'Business Decision'

01/25/2022 | 05:28pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Biopharmaceutical company Incyte Corp. on Tuesday said it was withdrawing its new drug application for parsaclisib to treat certain lymphoma patients following discussions with the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it would withdraw its NDA for parsaclisib "for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma."

According to the company, the decision to withdraw the application came after talks with the FDA regarding confirmatory studies to support an accelerated approval. The company said it determined the studies couldn't be completed within a time period that would support the investment.

"The withdrawal of the NDA is a business decision and is not related to any changes in either the efficacy or safety of parsaclisib," Incyte said.

The company also said its decision "impacts only the FL, MZL and MCL indications in the U.S., and does not affect other ongoing clinical trials in the U.S. or other countries."

The company also said it decided to opt out of the continued development of MCLA-145, a CD137/PD-L1 bispecific antibody which was being co-developed under a global collaboration and license agreement with Merus.

Incyte said it will "continue to collaborate with Merus and leverage their platform to develop a pipeline of novel agents."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1728ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INCYTE CORPORATION -1.58% 74.15 Delayed Quote.2.64%
MERUS N.V. -0.72% 26.31 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 927 M - -
Net income 2021 525 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 642 M 16 642 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float -
Chart INCYTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Incyte Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCYTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 75,34 $
Average target price 94,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herve Hoppenot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Stamoulis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven H. Stein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dashyant Dhanak Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Julian Charles Baker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCYTE CORPORATION2.64%16 642
MODERNA, INC.-38.07%63 777
LONZA GROUP AG-19.59%49 711
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.62%46 556
SEAGEN INC.-16.20%23 689
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.32%20 842