  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Incyte Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCY   US45337C1027

INCYTE CORPORATION

(INCY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
79.72 USD   +0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incyte : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Flannelly Barry P
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
INCYTE CORP [INCY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP & General Manager US /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1801 AUGUSTINE CUT-OFF
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WILMINGTON DE 19803
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Flannelly Barry P
1801 AUGUSTINE CUT-OFF

WILMINGTON, DE19803

EVP & General Manager US
Signatures
/s/ Elizabeth Feeney, Attorney-In-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents award of restricted stock units ("RSUs") that will vest 25% annually over four years, subject to Barry Flannelly's continued service with the issuer through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs may be settled only for shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) Represents shares withheld automatically by the Issuer to satisfy tax withholding obligations due at settlement of RSUs or earned performance shares previously reported in Table I as common stock.
(3) Including the July 2, 2022 RSU Grant, this includes an aggregate of 48,281 shares of common stock issuable pursuant to previously reported RSUs and earned performance shares that have not vested.
(4) Beginning July 2, 2022, options become exercisable in 37 installments, with the first 25% vesting after one year and the remainder vesting monthly over three years.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Incyte Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
