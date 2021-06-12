Incyte : Announces Updated Data for Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

-- First presentation of long-term safety and disease control data from Phase 3 TRuE-AD studies of ruxolitinib cream in atopic dermatitis

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021.

“Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, can be difficult to manage and can have a significant impact on patients’ lives,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. “We are pleased to be sharing new data from our Phase 3 TRuE-AD program at the RAD Virtual Conference. These data provide additional insights on the potential role ruxolitinib cream could play as a treatment option for patients living with atopic dermatitis.”

Key abstracts include:

Late-Breaking Oral and Poster Presentation

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Poster Presentations

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients with More Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Based on Previous Medication History: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Predicting Reduction in Lost Productivity and Indirect Costs Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Treated with Ruxolitinib Cream

Inadequate Disease Control, Treatment Dissatisfaction, and Quality-of-Life Impairments Among US Patients Receiving Topical Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

More information regarding the virtual conference is available on the RAD website: https://revolutionizingad.com/. Additionally, meeting abstracts will be published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

About Ruxolitinib Cream

Ruxolitinib cream is a proprietary formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib that has been designed for topical application. Ruxolitinib cream is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis (TRuE-AD) and vitiligo (TRuE-V). Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. In Dermatology, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on leveraging our knowledge of the JAK-STAT pathway to identify and develop topical and oral therapies with the potential to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation and help restore normal immune function.

Currently, Incyte is exploring the potential of JAK inhibition for a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including atopic dermatitis, vitiligo and hidradenitis suppurativa. To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company’s ongoing clinical development program for ruxolitinib cream, its TRuE-AD and TRuE-V programs and its atopic dermatitis, vitiligo and other dermatology programs generally, and whether or when ruxolitinib cream will be approved or commercially available in the U.S. or elsewhere for atopic dermatitis, vitiligo or any other indication, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, other third-party providers and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; the efficacy or safety of the Company’s products; the acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

