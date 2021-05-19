Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Incyte Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCY   US45337C1027

INCYTE CORPORATION

(INCY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incyte : Data from Incyte's Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

05/19/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented during the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

“We look forward to presenting data from across Incyte’s oncology portfolio and partner programs at this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “Data being presented during this congress, including new three-year data from the L-MIND study of tafasitamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma as well as results of the OPTIC study of ponatinib in chronic phase-chronic myeloid leukemia, underscore our continued focus on advancing science to help meet patients’ needs.”

Key abstracts accepted by ASCO include:

Oral Presentations

Ponatinib

OPTIC Primary Analysis: A Dose-Optimization Study of 3 Starting Doses of Ponatinib (PON)1 (Abstract #7000. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant.)

Poster Discussions

Tafasitamab

Long-Term Analyses from L-MIND, a Phase 2 Study of Tafasitamab (MOR208) Combined with Lenalidomide (LEN) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)2 (Abstract #7513. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

Capmatinib

Capmatinib in MET Exon 14-Mutated, Advanced NSCLC: Updated Results from the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study3 (Abstract #9020. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

ePosters

Capmatinib

Capmatinib Efficacy in Patients with NSCLC Identified as METex14 Using an NGS-Based Liquid Biopsy Assay: Results from the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study3 (Abstract #9111. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Patient-Reported Outcomes in Capmatinib-Treated Patients with METex14-Mutated Advanced NSCLC: Results from the Phase 2 GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study3 (Abstract #9056. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Phase 1b/2 Study of Capmatinib Plus Gefitinib in Patients with EGFR-Mutated, MET-Dysregulated Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer who Received Prior Therapy: Final Overall Survival and Safety3 (Abstract #9048. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Pemigatinib

Pemigatinib for Previously Treated Locally Advanced/Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): Update of FIGHT-202 (Abstract #4086. Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary.)

Retifanlimab

Phase 2 Study of Retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in Patients (Pts) with Selected Solid Tumors (POD1UM-203) (Abstract #2571. Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy.)

Ruxolitinib-Parsaclisib Combination Studies

A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Ruxolitinib Plus Parsaclisib in Patients with JAK- and PI3K-Inhibitor Treatment–Naïve Myelofibrosis (Abstract #TPS7058. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant.)

Tafasitamab

A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab Versus Placebo Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) or Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) (Abstract #TPS7568. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

First-MIND: A Phase 1b, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Assess Safety of Tafasitamab (tafa) or Tafa + Lenalidomide (LEN) in Addition to R‑CHOP in Patients with Newly Diagnosed DLBCL2 (Abstract #7540. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

For full session details and data presentation listings, please see the ASCO21 online program at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org. Oral, poster discussion and poster sessions, as well as track-based clinical science symposia, accepted for presentation at ASCO will be available on demand beginning Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Incyte
Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company’s or partner company’s ongoing clinical development pipeline, and whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, its presentation plans for the upcoming ASCO meeting and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain and other third-party providers, and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; the Company’s dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Takeda-sponsored abstract.
2 MorphoSys-sponsored abstract.
3 Novartis-sponsored abstract.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INCYTE CORPORATION
05:15pINCYTE  : Data from Incyte's Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the..
BU
05:03pPRESS RELEASE  : MorphoSys to Present Data on -2-
DJ
05:03pPRESS RELEASE  : MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) at the 20..
DJ
05:00pPRESS RELEASE  : Novartis to unveil new data at -2-
DJ
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Incyte Insider Reports Option Conversion Extending 90-Day Buyin..
MT
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Fall Premarket Monday
MT
05/17INCYTE  : Late-Stage Studies on Ruxolitinib Cream as Potential Vitiligo Therapy ..
MT
05/17INCYTE  : vitiligo treatment meets main goal in late-stage trial
RE
05/17INCYTE  : vitiligo treatment meets main goal in late-stage trial
RE
05/17INCYTE  : Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 TRuE-V Program Evaluating Ruxo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 831 M - -
Net income 2021 450 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 985 M 17 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart INCYTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Incyte Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCYTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 106,87 $
Last Close Price 81,78 $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herve Hoppenot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Stamoulis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven H. Stein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dashyant Dhanak Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Paul A. Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCYTE CORPORATION-5.42%17 985
MODERNA, INC.52.70%64 056
LONZA GROUP AG-0.98%46 586
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.28.69%44 193
CELLTRION, INC.-24.23%32 941
SEAGEN INC.-15.36%26 900