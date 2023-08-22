Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:45 am (EDT)

Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:20 am (EDT)

Bank of America 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 am (BST)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

