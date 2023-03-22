Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Incyte Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INCY   US45337C1027

INCYTE CORPORATION

(INCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
72.98 USD   -0.69%
01:46pUS FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy
RE
01:33pIncyte Receives US FDA Approval of Zynyz to Treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
MT
01:22pUS FDA approves Incyte's therapy for skin cancer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy

03/22/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp said on Wednesday its monoclonal antibody, Zynyz, had won accelerated approval from the U.S. health regulator for treating a type of skin cancer in adults.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the therapy in patients with an advanced form of cancer known as Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).

MCC is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer and impacts less than 1 per 100,000 people in the U.S. but incidence rates are rising, the company said.

Zynyz was developed by MacroGenics Inc and licensed to Incyte in 2017.

An accelerated approval means companies will still be required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated clinical benefit. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INCYTE CORPORATION -0.76% 72.93 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
MACROGENICS, INC. -0.77% 7.075 Delayed Quote.6.11%
All news about INCYTE CORPORATION
01:46pUS FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy
RE
01:33pIncyte Receives US FDA Approval of Zynyz to Treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
MT
01:22pUS FDA approves Incyte's therapy for skin cancer
RE
01:15pIncyte Announces FDA Approval of Zynyz™ (retifanlimab-dlwr) for the Treatment of ..
BU
03/20SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Incyte to $60 From $63, Keeps Underperform Ratin..
MT
03/18Transcript : Incyte Corporation - Special Call
CI
03/18Incyte : Povorcitinib in Vitiligo Oral Presentation (AAD)
PU
03/18Incyte Announces Data from Phase 2b Study Evaluating Povorcitinib (INCB54707) in Patien..
BU
03/18Aad 2023 : Incyte Presentations and Posters
PU
03/18Incyte Announces Long-Term Extension Data from Phase 3 TRuE-V Program Demonstrating Lon..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INCYTE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 766 M - -
Net income 2023 653 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 386 M 16 386 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
EV / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 324
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart INCYTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Incyte Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INCYTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 73,49 $
Average target price 88,61 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herve Hoppenot Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christiana Stamoulis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven H. Stein Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dashyant Dhanak Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Julian Charles Baker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INCYTE CORPORATION-8.50%16 386
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.88%402 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.33%327 867
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.50%298 600
ABBVIE INC.-2.99%276 565
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.88%267 923
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer