US FDA grants accelerated approval for Incyte's skin cancer therapy

March 22 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp said on
Wednesday its monoclonal antibody, Zynyz, had won accelerated
approval from the U.S. health regulator for treating a type of
skin cancer in adults.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the
therapy in patients with an advanced form of cancer known as
Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).
MCC is a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer and impacts
less than 1 per 100,000 people in the U.S. but incidence rates
are rising, the company said.
Zynyz was developed by MacroGenics Inc and licensed
to Incyte in 2017.
An accelerated approval means companies will still be
required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated clinical
benefit.
