Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited is an India-based company. The Company is in the business of manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and formulations. The Company operates one business segment viz. Bulk Drugs and Pharmaceuticals. It offers three products or services, which includes APIs, Advanced Intermediates, and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS). It has two manufacturing facilities and one Research Centre. Its API business caters to the needs of the regulated markets, including USA, Europe, Korea, Japan and Latin America. Its research and development (R&D) center is primarily focused on the development and optimization of new and existing process technologies supporting the manufacturing of APIs. Its products under API include Macrolide Antibiotic, Cardiovascular, Antihistaminic, Antidiabetic, Antipsyhotic, Bone Resorption Inhibitor, Parkinson's Disease, Hyperparathyroidism, Analgesic (Controlled Substances), and Aromatase Inhibitor.

Sector Pharmaceuticals