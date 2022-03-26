Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ind-Swift Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524652   INE788B01028

IND-SWIFT LIMITED

(524652)
Ind Swift : Demise

03/26/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Ref.:ISL:CH:2022:

Date: 26th March, 2022

The President,

Corporate Relationship Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

25th Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

The Vice President,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/2, G-Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 524652

NSE Symbol: INDSWFTLTD

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Demise of Independent Director.

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, this is to inform the exchange that Dr. Jatendar Kumar Kakkar (DIN: 00015493), Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company has expired on Friday, 25th March, 2022.

You are requested to take same on record.

For IND-SWIFT LIMITEDDIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Ind-Swift Limited published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 597 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net income 2021 -298 M -3,91 M -3,91 M
Net Debt 2021 9 938 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 647 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 338
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart IND-SWIFT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ind-Swift Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gopal Munjal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Arun K. Seth Chief Financial Officer, GM-Finance & Accounts
Sanjeev Rai Mehta Executive Chairman
Sri Prakash Sharma Independent Non-Executive Director
Vinay Kumar Arora Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IND-SWIFT LIMITED-6.05%8
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%465 232
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.16%325 766
PFIZER, INC.-10.62%296 800
ABBVIE INC.19.15%284 955
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.63%260 796