Ind Swift : Demise

Ref.:ISL:CH:2022:

Date: 26th March, 2022

The President,

Corporate Relationship Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

25th Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

The Vice President,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/2, G-Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 524652

NSE Symbol: INDSWFTLTD

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Demise of Independent Director.

Dear Sir(s),

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, this is to inform the exchange that Dr. Jatendar Kumar Kakkar (DIN: 00015493), Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company has expired on Friday, 25th March, 2022.

You are requested to take same on record.

For IND-SWIFT LIMITEDDIRECTOR