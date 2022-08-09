Indara Insurance Public : Change title of the Company's Executive

No. SN.LK.65.08.0002
August 9, 2022
Subject: Change title of the Company's Executive
Attention: The President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Indara Insurance Public Company Limited ("INSURE") would like to inform you that the title of the company's Executive has been change according to the resolution of the board of directors as follows:
|
Name of Executive
|
Mr. WICHAI INTARANUKULKIJ
|
Former Title
|
MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR
|
New Title
|
MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR
Kindly be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely
(Miss Wipa Tangtrongbenchasil)
Corporate Secretary
Corporate Secretary
Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104
Disclaimer
Indara Insurance pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.