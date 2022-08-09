Indara Insurance Public : Change title of the Company's Executive

No. SN.LK.65.08.0002

August 9, 2022

Subject: Change title of the Company's Executive

Attention: The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Indara Insurance Public Company Limited ("INSURE") would like to inform you that the title of the company's Executive has been change according to the resolution of the board of directors as follows:

Name of Executive Mr. WICHAI INTARANUKULKIJ Former Title MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR New Title MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely

(Miss Wipa Tangtrongbenchasil)

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104