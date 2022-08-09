Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Indara Insurance Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    INSURE   TH0217010006

INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
168.00 THB   +0.60%
09:36aINDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Change title of the Company's Executive
PU
08/08Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/12INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of the new director
PU
Indara Insurance Public : Change title of the Company's Executive

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
No. SN.LK.65.08.0002

August 9, 2022

Subject: Change title of the Company's Executive

Attention: The President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Indara Insurance Public Company Limited ("INSURE") would like to inform you that the title of the company's Executive has been change according to the resolution of the board of directors as follows:

Name of Executive

Mr. WICHAI INTARANUKULKIJ

Former Title

MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR

New Title

MANAGING DIRECTOR / DIRECTOR

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely

(Miss Wipa Tangtrongbenchasil)

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104

Indara Insurance pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 328 M - -
Net income 2021 14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 180 M 61,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wichai Inraranukulkij Managing Director & Director
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman & President
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
Preecha Poramapojn Independent Director
Cherdchai Meekham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED354.05%47
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.85%41 408
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.27%37 965
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.61%36 611
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.55%31 973
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.03%26 279