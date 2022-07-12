Indara Insurance Public : Notification of the new director

SN.LK.65.07.0007
July 12, 2022
Subject : Notification of the new director
Attn : The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Reference : Letter SN.LK.65.06.0002 dated June 21, 2022
Please refer to the attachment, Indara Insurance Public Company Limited had informed the resolution of the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company to replace of the vacant position. The company would like to inform that the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company has successfully completed with the consent from the Board of Directors of Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited and from Office of Insurance Commission (OIC). The company has proceeded to register with Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce on July 12, 2022.
Kindly be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely
(Mr.Wichai Intaranukulkij)
Managing Director
Corporate Secretary
Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104
