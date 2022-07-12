Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Indara Insurance Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSURE   TH0217010006

INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-06
170.00 THB   +5.92%
10:05aINDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of the new director
PU
06/21INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Appointing the director to replace the resigned director
PU
06/21Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indara Insurance Public : Notification of the new director

07/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SN.LK.65.07.0007

July 12, 2022

Subject : Notification of the new director

Attn : The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference : Letter SN.LK.65.06.0002 dated June 21, 2022

Please refer to the attachment, Indara Insurance Public Company Limited had informed the resolution of the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company to replace of the vacant position. The company would like to inform that the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company has successfully completed with the consent from the Board of Directors of Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited and from Office of Insurance Commission (OIC). The company has proceeded to register with Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce on July 12, 2022.

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely

(Mr.Wichai Intaranukulkij)

Managing Director

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104

Disclaimer

Indara Insurance pcl published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 14:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
10:05aINDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of the new director
PU
06/21INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Appointing the director to replace the resigned director
PU
06/21Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/12Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/29INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : The publication of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of ..
PU
04/18INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Precautionary Measures to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Dise..
PU
03/21INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Publication the letter of invitation to the Annual General Meeti..
PU
03/04INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of the new director
PU
03/03INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of a resignation of director
PU
03/03Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Visilp Vongvanichavath..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 328 M - -
Net income 2021 14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 520 M 42,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wichai Inraranukulkij Managing Director & Director
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman & President
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
Preecha Poramapojn Independent Director
Cherdchai Meekham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED359.46%47
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.51%40 758
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.10%40 182
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.73%40 139
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.24%35 839
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION15.31%25 661