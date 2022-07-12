Indara Insurance Public : Notification of the new director

SN.LK.65.07.0007

July 12, 2022

Subject : Notification of the new director

Attn : The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference : Letter SN.LK.65.06.0002 dated June 21, 2022

Please refer to the attachment, Indara Insurance Public Company Limited had informed the resolution of the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company to replace of the vacant position. The company would like to inform that the appointment of Mr.Monson Marukatat as a director of the company has successfully completed with the consent from the Board of Directors of Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited and from Office of Insurance Commission (OIC). The company has proceeded to register with Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce on July 12, 2022.

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely

(Mr.Wichai Intaranukulkij)

Managing Director

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 02-247-9261 ext. 2104