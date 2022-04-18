Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Indara Insurance Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    INSURE   TH0217010006

INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(INSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-20
45.25 THB   -1.63%
11:34aINDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Precautionary Measures to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022
PU
03/21INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Publication the letter of invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.29/2022 and 2021 Annual Report on the company's website.
PU
03/04INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC : Notification of the new director
PU
Summary 
Summary

Indara Insurance Public : Precautionary Measures to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022

04/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 22:24:19
Headline
Precautionary Measures to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 29/2022
Symbol
INSURE
Source
INSURE
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 328 M 9,74 M 9,74 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net cash 2021 66,0 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 453 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indara Insurance Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wichai Inraranukulkij Managing Director & Director
Boonsak Chiempricha Chairman & President
Wilaiporn Liwagasemsan Independent Director
Preecha Poramapojn Independent Director
Cherdchai Meekham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDARA INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.30%13
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.85%50 818
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.78%44 209
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.98%38 956
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.34%36 581
SAMPO OYJ7.42%27 440