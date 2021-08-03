Indel B S p A : Allegato 3F

SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI
DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S
SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
Denominazione/Name
INDEL B S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
02037650419
Forma
SPA
Data
23/10/2000
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione/Dat
Status
e of
Incorporation
Via-
Via Sarsinate, 27
Cap/Post Code
47866
frazione/Road-
street and
district
Comune Sede
Sant'Agata Feltria
Provincia Sede
RN
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of registered
of registered
offices
offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE DECLARATION
DECLARATION
Descrizione
INDEL B S.p.A.
Codice ISIN
IT0005245508
Titolo/Security
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
Description
Periodo di Riferimento
07/2021
Data Invio
03/08/2021
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
Period (mm/yyyy)
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
Denominazione/Name
INDEL B S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
02037650419
Forma
SPA
Data
23/10/2000
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione
Status
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da
te of
Incorporation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Via-
Via Sarsinate, 27
Cap/Post Code
47866
frazione/Road-
street and
district
Comune Sede
Sant'Agata Feltria
Provincia Sede
RN
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of Registered
of Registered
Offices
Offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
Tipo
Nessun Incarico
Incarico/Tipe of
Engagement (2)
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS
Descrizio
INDEL B S.p.A.
Codice
IT0005245508
ne
ISIN
Titolo/Sec
Titolo/Sec
urity
urity ISIN
Descripti
Code
on
Tipo
AZIONE
Quotato
SI
Tipo
Scadenza
Prezzo Di
0.00
Titolo/
su
Facoltà/O
/Expire
Esercizio/
Type of
Mercati
ption
Date (7)
Strike
Security
Italiani/Li
Type (6)
Price (8)
(4)
sted on
Italian
Markets
(5)
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
Data
Tipo
Nome
Operazio
A/V / P/S
Quantità/
Valuta/Cu
Prezzo
Numero
Note/Note
Operazio
Mercato/
Mercato/
ne di
(12)
Quantity
rrency
Medio
Operazio
s
ne/Transa
Market
Market
Copertura
(13)
Ponderat
ni/Numbe
ction
Type (9)
Name (10)
/Hedging
o/Averag
r of
Date
Transacti
e
Transacti
on (11)
Weighted
ons
Price (14)
01/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
450
26,7000
9
02/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
550
26,7000
11
08/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
77
25,7000
2
09/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
80
25,9500
4
12/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
220
26,1455
6
14/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
25,5500
10
15/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
550
24,3964
13
16/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
311
24,4405
9
19/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
23,8844
14
20/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
24,0928
14
21/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
24,0000
11
22/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
23,8750
12
23/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
500
23,8000
10
26/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
198
24,0283
11
27/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
289
23,9311
10
28/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
330
24,5400
11
29/07/2021
MI
MTA
NO
A
300
24,7200
11
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
Tipo Mercato/Market
A/V / P/S (12)
Quantità/Quantity
Numero
Type(9)
Operazioni/Number of
Transactions
MI
A
6355
168
