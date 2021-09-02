Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 09/02 05:19:38 am
25.5 EUR   -0.39%
Indel B S p A : Allegato 3F

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

INDEL B S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

02037650419

Forma

SPA

Data

23/10/2000

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

Via Sarsinate, 27

Cap/Post Code

47866

frazione/Road-

street and

district

Comune Sede

Sant'Agata Feltria

Provincia Sede

RN

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

INDEL B S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005245508

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

08/2021

Data Invio

02/09/2021

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

INDEL B S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

02037650419

Forma

SPA

Data

23/10/2000

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Via Sarsinate, 27

Cap/Post Code

47866

frazione/Road-

street and

district

Comune Sede

Sant'Agata Feltria

Provincia Sede

RN

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Nessun Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

INDEL B S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005245508

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

02/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

230

25,1191

12

03/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

300

25,1900

15

04/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

350

25,7543

12

05/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

120

25,6250

4

06/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

360

25,7283

14

09/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

264

26,0000

9

10/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

400

25,3000

4

11/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

400

25,3000

2

12/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

400

25,3500

2

13/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

550

24,7967

4

16/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

400

25,5500

3

17/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

329

25,7079

6

19/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

410

25,7000

3

20/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

132

26,0000

1

24/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

650

25,5000

4

25/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

600

25,7000

6

26/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

450

25,3400

4

27/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

686

25,8000

2

31/08/2021

MI

MTA

NO

A

800

25,4000

1

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

MI

A

7831

108

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 4,26 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 146 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,60 €
Average target price 31,87 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.12.78%173
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.20.35%73 357
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC59.52%52 933
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION53.47%50 231
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC36.32%47 018
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-32.74%37 057