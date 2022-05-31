Log in
INDEL B S.P.A.

Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/31 06:04:49 am EDT
26.00 EUR    0.00%
08:21aINDEL B S P A : Available the minutes of shareholders' meeting
PU
05/27INDEL B S P A : Shareholders' meeting 2021
PU
05/20INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
Indel B S p A : Available the minutes of shareholders' meeting

05/31/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Press release

Available the minutes of ordinary shareholders' meeting dated May 27th 2022

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini) 31 May 2022 - Indel S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling and air-conditioning systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boating and recreational vehicles) - announces that the minute of ordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27th May 2022 is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorized by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com- Governance/Shareholders' meetings.

* * *

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 152 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

POLYTEMS HIR

Financial Controller & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

p.santagostino@polytemshir.it

1

Indel B Spa - Registered Office and Corporate Headquarters Via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies Register - VAT

no./Tax code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 12:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2022 11,9 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 147 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,00 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-2.99%159
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-20.89%47 386
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-32.71%38 060
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-25.83%34 125
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-30.46%32 857
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-34.68%18 476