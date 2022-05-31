Indel B S p A : Available the minutes of shareholders' meeting

Press release

Available the minutes of ordinary shareholders' meeting dated May 27th 2022

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini) 31 May 2022 - Indel S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling and air-conditioning systems for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boating and recreational vehicles) - announces that the minute of ordinary Shareholders' Meeting dated 27th May 2022 is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorized by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com- Governance/Shareholders' meetings.

* * *

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 152 million.

Contact details INDEL B POLYTEMS HIR POLYTEMS HIR Financial Controller & IR IR and Financial Disclosures Media Relations Elisabetta Benazzi Bianca Fersini Mastelloni Paolo Santagostino +39 0541 848 784 +39 06.69923324; +39 336742488 +39 349 3856585 elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com b.fersini@polytemshir.it p.santagostino@polytemshir.it

1

Indel B Spa - Registered Office and Corporate Headquarters Via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies Register - VAT

no./Tax code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419