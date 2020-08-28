Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 28 August 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 4, 2020, and launched on July 6, 2020 up to n. 200,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 24th August to 28th August 2020, total n. 1,217 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.021% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 15.7106 for a total counter-value of Euro 19,119.75.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
TOTAL AMOUNT
PURCHASED
(EUR)
(EUR)
08/24/2020
50
15.4000
770.00
08/25/2020
300
15.7083
4,712.50
08/26/2020
201
15.7000
3,155.70
08/27/2020
300
15.7633
4,729.00
08/28/2020
366
15.7173
5,752.55
TOTAL
1,217
15.7106
19,119.75
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 105.700.
Related press release: press release of June 4, 2020, press release of July 8, 2020, press release of July 21, 2020, press release of July 28, 2020, press release of August 04, 2020 and press release of August 07, 2020.
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 92 million.
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy