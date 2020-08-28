Log in
Indel B S p A : Buy back

08/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 28 August 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 4, 2020, and launched on July 6, 2020 up to n. 200,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 24th August to 28th August 2020, total n. 1,217 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.021% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 15.7106 for a total counter-value of Euro 19,119.75.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

TOTAL AMOUNT

PURCHASED

(EUR)

(EUR)

08/24/2020

50

15.4000

770.00

08/25/2020

300

15.7083

4,712.50

08/26/2020

201

15.7000

3,155.70

08/27/2020

300

15.7633

4,729.00

08/28/2020

366

15.7173

5,752.55

TOTAL

1,217

15.7106

19,119.75

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 105.700.

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 92 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

CFO & IR

IR and Financial Disclosures

Media Relations

Mirco Manganello

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 711

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

mirco.manganello@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

hPCF3sak

24/08/2020

10:03:11.360.601

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,40

50

hZhtWyAh

25/08/2020

10:23:45.835.866

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,50

50

hZhtX0J5

25/08/2020

12:00:24.434.805

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,75

91

hZhtX0J6

25/08/2020

12:00:24.434.805

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,75

150

hZhtX0J7

25/08/2020

12:00:24.434.805

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,75

9

hkazKPLy

26/08/2020

17:29:52.532.460

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,70

201

hvU57XHr

27/08/2020

10:19:16.802.185

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,60

30

hvU57XHs

27/08/2020

10:19:16.802.185

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,55

20

hvU57dmx

27/08/2020

15:39:17.286.827

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

90

hvU57dn4

27/08/2020

15:39:21.529.665

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

45

hvU57dnW

27/08/2020

15:39:25.718.653

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

40

hvU57dnm

27/08/2020

15:39:30.653.561

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

50

hvU57dnn

27/08/2020

15:39:33.296.616

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

25

i6NAurmM

28/08/2020

11:05:47.940.872

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,65

45

i6NAurmK

28/08/2020

11:05:47.940.872

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,70

35

i6NAuxdW

28/08/2020

15:04:45.271.116

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

70

i6NAuxds

28/08/2020

15:04:58.311.373

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,80

66

i6NAuyFP

28/08/2020

15:28:43.959.631

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,70

50

i6NAuyFQ

28/08/2020

15:28:43.959.631

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

15,65

100

1.217

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:19:02 UTC
