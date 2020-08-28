Indel B S p A : Buy back

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 28 August 2020 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 4, 2020, and launched on July 6, 2020 up to n. 200,000 ordinary shares, announces - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 24th August to 28th August 2020, total n. 1,217 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.021% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 15.7106 for a total counter-value of Euro 19,119.75.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES AVERAGE PRICE TOTAL AMOUNT PURCHASED (EUR) (EUR) 08/24/2020 50 15.4000 770.00 08/25/2020 300 15.7083 4,712.50 08/26/2020 201 15.7000 3,155.70 08/27/2020 300 15.7633 4,729.00 08/28/2020 366 15.7173 5,752.55 TOTAL 1,217 15.7106 19,119.75

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 105.700.

