    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 07/28 11:35:13 am
24.5 EUR   +2.08%
Indel B S p A : Buy back

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 28 July 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 22nd July to 28th July 2021, total n. 1,817 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.031% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.0008 for a total counter-value of Euro 43,609.40.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

07/22/2021

500

23.8750

11,937.50

07/23/2021

500

23.8000

11,900.00

07/26/2021

198

24.0283

4,757.60

07/27/2021

289

23.9311

6,916.10

07/28/2021

330

24.5400

8,098.20

TOTAL

1,817

24.0008

43,609.40

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 137.692.

Related press release: press release of May 21, 2021, press release of June 28, 2021, press release of July 05, 2021, press release of July 14, 2021 and press release of July 21, 2021.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 140 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

1dhppgB2v

22/07/2021

10:19:30.566.812

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgB2w

22/07/2021

10:19:30.774.731

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgC6E

22/07/2021

10:54:11.836.280

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

20

1dhppgFSe

22/07/2021

13:11:45.057.492

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgFSf

22/07/2021

13:11:45.272.695

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgGLu

22/07/2021

13:52:38.420.851

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgIAW

22/07/2021

15:00:38.737.652

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgJtV

22/07/2021

15:50:36.819.239

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgLFI

22/07/2021

16:30:06.181.877

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

50

1dhppgMX7

22/07/2021

17:06:22.114.244

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dhppgNsN

22/07/2021

17:29:00.694.021

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,70

25

1dhppgNsO

22/07/2021

17:29:00.694.021

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

5

1dsivTTgZ

23/07/2021

11:14:52.249.947

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTUG2

23/07/2021

11:34:54.914.467

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTUUa

23/07/2021

11:44:18.478.321

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTUhR

23/07/2021

11:53:21.302.224

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTWY6

23/07/2021

13:18:00.978.032

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTY7A

23/07/2021

14:36:57.398.455

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTZS0

23/07/2021

15:32:32.838.209

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTawh

23/07/2021

16:15:29.843.457

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTc6f

23/07/2021

16:51:56.911.814

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1dsivTdpE

23/07/2021

17:29:01.000.105

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

50

1ePOCrW8N

26/07/2021

17:29:45.774.959

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

4

1ePOCrP2W

26/07/2021

13:46:48.162.905

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

8

1ePOCrOWn

26/07/2021

13:20:25.809.200

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

8

1ePOCrNqB

26/07/2021

12:45:41.985.540

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,10

50

1ePOCrNqA

26/07/2021

12:45:41.849.128

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,10

50

1ePOCrNkC

26/07/2021

12:41:22.378.685

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,10

4

1ePOCrNKi

26/07/2021

12:21:01.053.557

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,10

8

1ePOCrM4m

26/07/2021

11:33:44.914.980

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

8

1ePOCrLSr

26/07/2021

11:06:13.725.128

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

4

1ePOCrLSq

26/07/2021

11:06:13.697.696

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

4

1ePOCrLSp

26/07/2021

11:06:13.679.623

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

50

1eaHIentW

27/07/2021

17:12:26.841.453

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

30

1eaHIentV

27/07/2021

17:12:26.628.648

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

30

1eaHIentU

27/07/2021

17:12:26.500.236

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

30

1eaHIenqP

27/07/2021

17:11:27.685.395

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

19

1eaHIenqO

27/07/2021

17:11:27.566.928

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

1eaHIenqN

27/07/2021

17:11:27.441.707

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

1eaHIenqM

27/07/2021

17:11:27.326.356

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

1eaHIenqL

27/07/2021

17:11:27.204.103

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

1eaHIenqK

27/07/2021

17:11:27.086.593

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

1eaHIenqJ

27/07/2021

17:11:26.965.549

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

30

1elAOS7Dh

28/07/2021

17:29:00.568.081

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAOS5Lf

28/07/2021

16:51:29.652.234

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAOS3wr

28/07/2021

16:14:31.649.459

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAOS2HZ

28/07/2021

15:30:44.248.229

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAOS0vl

28/07/2021

14:33:44.407.319

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAORzHe

28/07/2021

13:11:40.350.979

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

33

1elAORx16

28/07/2021

11:52:08.527.442

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

33

1elAORx15

28/07/2021

11:52:08.286.681

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

20

1elAORx14

28/07/2021

11:52:08.286.681

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

13

1elAORx13

28/07/2021

11:52:08.067.331

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

33

1elAORx12

28/07/2021

11:52:07.946.611

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

33

4

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4,26 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 137 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 31,87 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.5.73%162
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.0.22%61 303
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC51.90%50 722
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC38.31%48 014
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION37.75%45 096
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-24.51%41 888