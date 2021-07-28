Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 28 July 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 22nd July to 28th July 2021, total n. 1,817 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.031% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.0008 for a total counter-value of Euro 43,609.40.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/22/2021
500
23.8750
11,937.50
07/23/2021
500
23.8000
11,900.00
07/26/2021
198
24.0283
4,757.60
07/27/2021
289
23.9311
6,916.10
07/28/2021
330
24.5400
8,098.20
TOTAL
1,817
24.0008
43,609.40
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 137.692.
* * *
2
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy