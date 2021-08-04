Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 04 August 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 29th July to 04th August 2021, total n. 1,180 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.020% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 25.2241 for a total counter-value of Euro 29,764.40.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/29/2021
300
24.7200
7,416.00
08/02/2021
230
25.1191
5,777.40
08/03/2021
300
25.1900
7,557.00
08/04/2021
350
25.7543
9,014.00
TOTAL
1,180
25.2241
29,764.40
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 138,872.
Related press release: press release of May 21, 2021, press release of June 28, 2021, press release of July 05, 2021, press release of July 14, 2021, press release of July 21, 2021 and press release of July 28, 2021.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 149 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
1ew3UFSbL
29/07/2021
17:29:01.129.058
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
5
1ew3UFS4d
29/07/2021
17:21:59.817.555
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
30
1ew3UFQEc
29/07/2021
16:45:15.855.766
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
30
1ew3UFOjd
29/07/2021
16:07:37.964.895
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
30
1ew3UFNRj
29/07/2021
15:36:16.026.931
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
25
1ew3UFNRi
29/07/2021
15:36:15.896.108
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
30
1ew3UFJ9r
29/07/2021
13:10:02.982.266
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
30
1ew3UFH7x
29/07/2021
12:08:54.123.992
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
30
1ew3UFERt
29/07/2021
10:53:14.711.275
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,60
30
1ew3UFCni
29/07/2021
10:04:12.760.816
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,60
30
1ew3UFBRl
29/07/2021
09:31:07.925.459
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
30
1fdbrQZgl
02/08/2021
15:58:18.672.372
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,40
20
1fdbrQY5F
02/08/2021
15:27:50.823.289
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,40
20
1fdbrQWm0
02/08/2021
14:51:31.217.264
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
20
1fdbrQWSC
02/08/2021
14:41:54.778.837
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
20
1fdbrQWSB
02/08/2021
14:41:54.662.772
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
20
1fdbrQWS9
02/08/2021
14:41:54.236.082
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,20
17
1fdbrQWAv
02/08/2021
14:32:55.125.686
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,00
13
1fdbrQQP6
02/08/2021
11:06:42.043.360
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1fdbrQPGm
02/08/2021
10:34:00.513.110
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1fdbrQO8A
02/08/2021
10:06:07.225.451
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1fdbrQN3B
02/08/2021
09:41:49.975.716
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1fdbrQLeC
02/08/2021
09:20:17.969.602
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1foUxDuo8
03/08/2021
17:29:02.853.465
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,90
10
1foUxDunr
03/08/2021
17:29:00.977.499
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,90
20
1foUxDsiF
03/08/2021
16:51:23.888.601
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
29
1foUxDsiE
03/08/2021
16:51:23.888.601
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
1
1foUxDrEm
03/08/2021
16:14:18.705.628
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
30
1foUxDp9t
03/08/2021
15:30:19.599.635
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
13
1foUxDp9s
03/08/2021
15:30:19.599.635
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
17
1foUxDnM7
03/08/2021
14:32:59.298.481
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
30
1foUxDkuV
03/08/2021
13:10:10.780.598
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,40
30
1foUxDicg
03/08/2021
11:47:14.992.403
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
20
1foUxDicf
03/08/2021
11:47:14.992.403
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
10
1foUxDgmM
03/08/2021
10:50:51.549.198
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
13
1foUxDgmL
03/08/2021
10:50:51.549.198
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
17
1foUxDgmK
03/08/2021
10:50:51.342.216
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
30
1foUxDfUb
03/08/2021
10:17:38.112.119
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,70
30
1fzO31EQT
04/08/2021
17:29:00.891.548
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,90
20
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy