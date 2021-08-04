Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 08/04 11:35:47 am
26.1 EUR   +1.56%
INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
08/03INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
07/28INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
Indel B S p A : Buy back

08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 04 August 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 29th July to 04th August 2021, total n. 1,180 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.020% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 25.2241 for a total counter-value of Euro 29,764.40.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

07/29/2021

300

24.7200

7,416.00

08/02/2021

230

25.1191

5,777.40

08/03/2021

300

25.1900

7,557.00

08/04/2021

350

25.7543

9,014.00

TOTAL

1,180

25.2241

29,764.40

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 138,872.

Related press release: press release of May 21, 2021, press release of June 28, 2021, press release of July 05, 2021, press release of July 14, 2021, press release of July 21, 2021 and press release of July 28, 2021.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 149 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

1ew3UFSbL

29/07/2021

17:29:01.129.058

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

5

1ew3UFS4d

29/07/2021

17:21:59.817.555

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

30

1ew3UFQEc

29/07/2021

16:45:15.855.766

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

30

1ew3UFOjd

29/07/2021

16:07:37.964.895

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

30

1ew3UFNRj

29/07/2021

15:36:16.026.931

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

25

1ew3UFNRi

29/07/2021

15:36:15.896.108

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

30

1ew3UFJ9r

29/07/2021

13:10:02.982.266

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

30

1ew3UFH7x

29/07/2021

12:08:54.123.992

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

30

1ew3UFERt

29/07/2021

10:53:14.711.275

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

30

1ew3UFCni

29/07/2021

10:04:12.760.816

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,60

30

1ew3UFBRl

29/07/2021

09:31:07.925.459

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

30

1fdbrQZgl

02/08/2021

15:58:18.672.372

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

20

1fdbrQY5F

02/08/2021

15:27:50.823.289

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

20

1fdbrQWm0

02/08/2021

14:51:31.217.264

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

20

1fdbrQWSC

02/08/2021

14:41:54.778.837

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

20

1fdbrQWSB

02/08/2021

14:41:54.662.772

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

20

1fdbrQWS9

02/08/2021

14:41:54.236.082

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,20

17

1fdbrQWAv

02/08/2021

14:32:55.125.686

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,00

13

1fdbrQQP6

02/08/2021

11:06:42.043.360

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1fdbrQPGm

02/08/2021

10:34:00.513.110

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1fdbrQO8A

02/08/2021

10:06:07.225.451

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1fdbrQN3B

02/08/2021

09:41:49.975.716

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1fdbrQLeC

02/08/2021

09:20:17.969.602

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1foUxDuo8

03/08/2021

17:29:02.853.465

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

10

1foUxDunr

03/08/2021

17:29:00.977.499

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

20

1foUxDsiF

03/08/2021

16:51:23.888.601

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

29

1foUxDsiE

03/08/2021

16:51:23.888.601

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

1

1foUxDrEm

03/08/2021

16:14:18.705.628

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

30

1foUxDp9t

03/08/2021

15:30:19.599.635

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

13

1foUxDp9s

03/08/2021

15:30:19.599.635

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

17

1foUxDnM7

03/08/2021

14:32:59.298.481

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

30

1foUxDkuV

03/08/2021

13:10:10.780.598

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

30

1foUxDicg

03/08/2021

11:47:14.992.403

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

20

1foUxDicf

03/08/2021

11:47:14.992.403

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

10

1foUxDgmM

03/08/2021

10:50:51.549.198

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

13

1foUxDgmL

03/08/2021

10:50:51.549.198

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

17

1foUxDgmK

03/08/2021

10:50:51.342.216

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

30

1foUxDfUb

03/08/2021

10:17:38.112.119

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,70

30

1fzO31EQT

04/08/2021

17:29:00.891.548

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

20

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

1fzO31CxO

04/08/2021

17:07:10.238.399

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,00

30

1fzO31Baq

04/08/2021

16:35:46.480.541

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,00

30

1fzO31A4l

04/08/2021

16:02:57.491.802

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,10

30

1fzO31994

04/08/2021

15:43:43.108.833

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,10

30

1fzO31992

04/08/2021

15:43:42.233.803

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,00

30

1fzO31991

04/08/2021

15:43:42.110.551

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,00

30

1fzO312B5

04/08/2021

12:08:20.222.199

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

30

1fzO310RB

04/08/2021

11:13:09.916.921

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

30

1fzO30yco

04/08/2021

10:30:26.336.193

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

30

1fzO30wtQ

04/08/2021

09:55:36.990.423

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,40

30

1fzO30vEq

04/08/2021

09:26:10.083.979

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,50

30

4

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 16:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
