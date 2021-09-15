Indel B S p A : Buy back

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 15 September 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioningfor mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 09th September to 15th September 2021, total n. 771 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.013% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 25.9237 for a total counter-valueof Euro 19,987.20.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY AVERAGE PRICE (EUR) TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) SHARES PURCHASED 09/09/2021 471 25.9000 12,198.90 09/10/2021 100 25.8830 2,588.30 09/13/2021 200 26.0000 5,200.00 TOTAL 771 25.9237 19,987.20

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 149,445.

