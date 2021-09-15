Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 09/15 11:35:25 am
25.5 EUR   --.--%
11:42aINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/08INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/02INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
Summary 
Summary

Indel B S p A : Buy back

09/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 15 September 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioningfor mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 09th September to 15th September 2021, total n. 771 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.013% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 25.9237 for a total counter-valueof Euro 19,987.20.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

09/09/2021

471

25.9000

12,198.90

09/10/2021

100

25.8830

2,588.30

09/13/2021

200

26.0000

5,200.00

TOTAL

771

25.9237

19,987.20

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 149,445.

Related press release: press release of May 21, 2021, press release of June 28, 2021, press release of July 05, 2021, press release of July 14, 2021, press release of July 21, 2021, press release of July 28, 2021, press release of August 04, 2021, press release of August 11, 2021, press release of August 18, 2021, press release of August 25, 2021, press release of September 01, 2021 and press release of 08, September 2021.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 150 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

1mJNPdiCg

09/09/2021

16:52:55.055.420

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

411

1mJNPdkDQ

09/09/2021

17:23:32.822.481

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

60

1mUGVR1Nm

10/09/2021

17:20:59.124.873

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,80

17

1mUGVR3Au

10/09/2021

17:35:37.608.610

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,90

83

1n0vmoqec

13/09/2021

16:02:27.359.605

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,00

200

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
