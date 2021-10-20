Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 10/20 11:35:38 am
26.6 EUR   +0.76%
10/13INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/06INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
Indel B S p A : Buy back

10/20/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 20 October 2021 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana MTA and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 14th October to 20th October 2021, total n. 420 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.007% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 26.6357 for a total counter-value of Euro 11,187.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

10/14/2021

80

26.7000

2,136.00

10/15/2021

300

26.6500

7,995.00

10/19/2021

40

26.4000

1,056.00

TOTAL

420

26.6357

11,187.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 153,357.

Related press release: press release of May 21, 2021, press release of June 28, 2021, press release of July 05, 2021, press release of July 14, 2021, press release of July 21, 2021, press release of July 28, 2021, press release of August 04, 2021, press release of August 11, 2021, press release of August 18, 2021, press release of August 25, 2021, press release of September 01, 2021, press release of September 08, 2021, press release of September 15, 2021, press release of September 22, 2021, press release of September 29, 2021, press release of October 06, 2021 and press release of October 13, 2021.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the MTA segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 153 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

1sSTgSiit

14/10/2021

13:03:11.007.584

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,70

25

1sSTgSmG9

14/10/2021

14:52:55.044.790

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,70

30

1sSTgSnEb

14/10/2021

15:17:58.547.033

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,70

25

1sdMmFu76

15/10/2021

10:18:49.773.189

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,90

25

1sdMmFu77

15/10/2021

10:18:49.773.189

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,90

125

1sdMmG5fF

15/10/2021

15:38:00.188.218

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,40

150

1tKv9RLS0

19/10/2021

17:10:29.357.856

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

26,40

40

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 17:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
