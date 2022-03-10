Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
03/22 11:35:02 am
22.5 EUR   -4.26%
12:24pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
03/03INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
Indel B S p A : Buy back

03/10/2022 | 12:24pm EST
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 10 March 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 04th March 2022 to 10th March 2022 both total n. 2,150 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.037% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.0130 for a total counter-value of Euro 49,478.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

03/04/2022

600

22.9500

13,770.00

03/07/2022

500

22.5260

11,263.00

03/08/2022

100

22.9000

2,290.00

03/09/2022

450

23.9000

10,755.00

03/10/2022

500

23.8000

11,400.00

TOTAL

2,150

23.0130

49,478.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 175,865.

Related press release: press release of January 13, 2022, press release of January 20, 2022, press release of January 27, 2022, press release of February 03, 2022, press release of February 10,2022 and press release of February 17, 2022, press release of February 24, 2022 and press release of March 03, 2022.

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 133 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

2HEDzYAdz

04/03/2022

10:38:14

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,80

300

2HEDzY6Ks

04/03/2022

09:53:21

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,10

300

2HktGwNw7

07/03/2022

14:38:06

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,70

6

2HktGwNw8

07/03/2022

14:38:06

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,70

10

2HktGwMxt

07/03/2022

14:20:36

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,70

184

2HktGwMvq

07/03/2022

14:19:52

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,70

10

2HktGvzrq

07/03/2022

09:44:53

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,40

290

2HvmMjWxM

08/03/2022

14:58:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

18

2HvmMjWxL

08/03/2022

14:58:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

82

2I6fSWVdO

09/03/2022

09:32:12

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

34

2I6fSWVBE

09/03/2022

09:27:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

250

2I6fSWVBD

09/03/2022

09:27:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

166

2IHYYK9cL

10/03/2022

17:29:07

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,50

100

2IHYYK9cK

10/03/2022

17:29:07

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,50

100

2IHYYJpRG

10/03/2022

10:33:13

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,00

300

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
