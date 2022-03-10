Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 10 March 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 04th March 2022 to 10th March 2022 both total n. 2,150 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.037% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.0130 for a total counter-value of Euro 49,478.00.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
03/04/2022
600
22.9500
13,770.00
03/07/2022
500
22.5260
11,263.00
03/08/2022
100
22.9000
2,290.00
03/09/2022
450
23.9000
10,755.00
03/10/2022
500
23.8000
11,400.00
TOTAL
2,150
23.0130
49,478.00
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 175,865.
Related press release: press release of January 13, 2022, press release of January 20, 2022, press release of January 27, 2022, press release of February 03, 2022, press release of February 10,2022 and press release of February 17, 2022, press release of February 24, 2022 and press release of March 03, 2022.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 133 million.
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
2HEDzYAdz
04/03/2022
10:38:14
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,80
300
2HEDzY6Ks
04/03/2022
09:53:21
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,10
300
2HktGwNw7
07/03/2022
14:38:06
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,70
6
2HktGwNw8
07/03/2022
14:38:06
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,70
10
2HktGwMxt
07/03/2022
14:20:36
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,70
184
2HktGwMvq
07/03/2022
14:19:52
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,70
10
2HktGvzrq
07/03/2022
09:44:53
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,40
290
2HvmMjWxM
08/03/2022
14:58:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
18
2HvmMjWxL
08/03/2022
14:58:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
82
2I6fSWVdO
09/03/2022
09:32:12
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
34
2I6fSWVBE
09/03/2022
09:27:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
250
2I6fSWVBD
09/03/2022
09:27:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
166
2IHYYK9cL
10/03/2022
17:29:07
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,50
100
2IHYYK9cK
10/03/2022
17:29:07
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,50
100
2IHYYJpRG
10/03/2022
10:33:13
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,00
300
