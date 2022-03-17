Log in
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
03/17 12:35:07 pm EDT
21.9 EUR    --.--%
01:41pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/10INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
03/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
Indel B S p A : Buy back

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 17 March 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 11th March 2022 to 16th March 2022 both total n. 2,304 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.039% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 21.2296 for a total counter-value of Euro 48,913.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

03/11/2022

476

21.6000

10,281.60

03/14/2022

200

21.5000

4,300.00

03/15/2022

1,150

21.0000

24,150.00

03/16/2022

478

21.3000

10,181.40

TOTAL

2,304

21.2296

48,913.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 178,169.

Related press release: press release of January 13, 2022, press release of January 20, 2022, press release of January 27, 2022, press release of February 03, 2022, press release of February 10,2022 and press release of February 17, 2022, press release of February 24, 2022, press release of March 03, 2022 and press release of March 10, 2022.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 128 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

2ISRe72od

11/03/2022

09:16:19

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,60

476

2Iz6vV5cA

14/03/2022

20:36,2

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,50

150

2Iz6vV4Jd

14/03/2022

11:50:48

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,50

50

2JA01IZhJ

15/03/2022

17:35:23

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

1

2JA01IZhI

15/03/2022

17:35:23

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

165

2JA01IZhG

15/03/2022

17:35:23

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

34

2JA01IZ1r

15/03/2022

17:29:30

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

450

2JA01IOAp

15/03/2022

13:54:21

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

100

2JA01IOAo

15/03/2022

13:54:21

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

135

2JA01IOAq

15/03/2022

13:54:21

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

15

2JA01IGkO

15/03/2022

10:31:29

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,00

250

2JKt75ss6

16/03/2022

16:01:43

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,40

100

2JKt75jSD

16/03/2022

13:02:26

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,30

178

2JKt75gMJ

16/03/2022

11:55:47

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,20

100

2JKt75fcF

16/03/2022

11:41:28

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

21,30

100

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
