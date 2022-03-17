Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 17 March 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 11th March 2022 to 16th March 2022 both total n. 2,304 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.039% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 21.2296 for a total counter-value of Euro 48,913.00.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
03/11/2022
476
21.6000
10,281.60
03/14/2022
200
21.5000
4,300.00
03/15/2022
1,150
21.0000
24,150.00
03/16/2022
478
21.3000
10,181.40
TOTAL
2,304
21.2296
48,913.00
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 178,169.
Related press release: press release of January 13, 2022, press release of January 20, 2022, press release of January 27, 2022, press release of February 03, 2022, press release of February 10,2022 and press release of February 17, 2022, press release of February 24, 2022, press release of March 03, 2022 and press release of March 10, 2022.
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 128 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
2ISRe72od
11/03/2022
09:16:19
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,60
476
2Iz6vV5cA
14/03/2022
20:36,2
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,50
150
2Iz6vV4Jd
14/03/2022
11:50:48
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,50
50
2JA01IZhJ
15/03/2022
17:35:23
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
1
2JA01IZhI
15/03/2022
17:35:23
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
165
2JA01IZhG
15/03/2022
17:35:23
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
34
2JA01IZ1r
15/03/2022
17:29:30
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
450
2JA01IOAp
15/03/2022
13:54:21
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
100
2JA01IOAo
15/03/2022
13:54:21
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
135
2JA01IOAq
15/03/2022
13:54:21
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
15
2JA01IGkO
15/03/2022
10:31:29
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,00
250
2JKt75ss6
16/03/2022
16:01:43
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,40
100
2JKt75jSD
16/03/2022
13:02:26
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,30
178
2JKt75gMJ
16/03/2022
11:55:47
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,20
100
2JKt75fcF
16/03/2022
11:41:28
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
21,30
100
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy