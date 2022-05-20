Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 20 May 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 16th May 2022 to 19th May 2022 both total n. 3,076 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.053% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.7694 for a total counter-value of Euro 76,190.80.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
05/16/2022
1,000
25.2400
25,240.00
05/17/2022
800
24.4000
19,520.00
05/18/2022
1,250
24.6288
30,786.00
05/19/2022
26
24.8000
644.80
TOTAL
3,076
24.7694
76,190.80
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 184,417.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 146 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
2U2dgb3nw
16/05/2022
17:18:06
2U2dgauwh
16/05/2022
14:04:06
2U2dgaujM
16/05/2022
13:57:51
2UDWmOLhQ
17/05/2022
17:35:26
2UDWmOLhP
17/05/2022
17:35:26
2UDWmOKRH
17/05/2022
17:22:48
2UDWmOEkg
17/05/2022
15:22:30
2UDWmOCoJ
17/05/2022
14:24:21
2UOPsBcPO
18/05/2022
17:35:51
2UOPsBcPN
18/05/2022
17:35:51
2UOPsBcPM
18/05/2022
17:35:51
2UOPsBLRP
18/05/2022
09:33:30
2UOPsBLRO
18/05/2022
09:33:30
2UOPsBLRN
18/05/2022
09:33:30
2UOPsBLRM
18/05/2022
09:33:30
2UOPsBLRL
18/05/2022
09:33:30
2UOPsBJkf
18/05/2022
09:02:40
2UOPsBJke
18/05/2022
09:02:40
2UZIxyrkZ
19/05/2022
16:56:36
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref. Fill Price
Fill Qty
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,00
200
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
90
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,30
710
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
18
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
182
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
200
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
200
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
200
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
1
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
29
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
20
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
10
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
390
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,40
100
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,30
100
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,30
100
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
460
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
40
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,80
26
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy