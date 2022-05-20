Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Indel B S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/20 11:35:14 am EDT
25.40 EUR   +1.60%
01:55pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
04/29INDEL B S P A : Deposit
PU
04/28INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indel B S p A : Buy back

05/20/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 20 May 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on May 21, 2021 and approved by the Board of Directors on June 18, 2021 up to n. 125,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 16th May 2022 to 19th May 2022 both total n. 3,076 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.053% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.7694 for a total counter-value of Euro 76,190.80.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

05/16/2022

1,000

25.2400

25,240.00

05/17/2022

800

24.4000

19,520.00

05/18/2022

1,250

24.6288

30,786.00

05/19/2022

26

24.8000

644.80

TOTAL

3,076

24.7694

76,190.80

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 184,417.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 146 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

2U2dgb3nw

16/05/2022

17:18:06

2U2dgauwh

16/05/2022

14:04:06

2U2dgaujM

16/05/2022

13:57:51

2UDWmOLhQ

17/05/2022

17:35:26

2UDWmOLhP

17/05/2022

17:35:26

2UDWmOKRH

17/05/2022

17:22:48

2UDWmOEkg

17/05/2022

15:22:30

2UDWmOCoJ

17/05/2022

14:24:21

2UOPsBcPO

18/05/2022

17:35:51

2UOPsBcPN

18/05/2022

17:35:51

2UOPsBcPM

18/05/2022

17:35:51

2UOPsBLRP

18/05/2022

09:33:30

2UOPsBLRO

18/05/2022

09:33:30

2UOPsBLRN

18/05/2022

09:33:30

2UOPsBLRM

18/05/2022

09:33:30

2UOPsBLRL

18/05/2022

09:33:30

2UOPsBJkf

18/05/2022

09:02:40

2UOPsBJke

18/05/2022

09:02:40

2UZIxyrkZ

19/05/2022

16:56:36

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref. Fill Price

Fill Qty

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,00

200

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

90

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

25,30

710

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

18

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

182

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

200

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

200

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

200

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

1

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

29

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

20

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

10

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,50

390

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,40

100

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,30

100

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,30

100

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,90

460

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

40

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,80

26

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDEL B S.P.A.
01:55pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
04/29INDEL B S P A : Deposit
PU
04/28INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
04/21INDEL B S P A : FY 2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
04/21INDEL B S P A : FY 2021 Financial Results
PU
04/21Indel B S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/07INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
04/06INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F/Specialist
PU
04/04INDEL B S P A : Allegato 3F
PU
03/31INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 175 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 21,0 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2021 9,69 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 142 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 691
Free-Float 31,5%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-6.72%150
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.00%45 919
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.18%36 098
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-31.03%31 733
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.23%30 603
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-35.12%18 040