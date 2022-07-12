Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Indel B S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
22.90 EUR   -2.14%
11:54aINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
07/05INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
06/28INDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
Summary 
Summary

Indel B S p A : Buy back

07/12/2022 | 11:54am EDT
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 12 July 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 06th July 2022 to 12th July 2022 both total n. 319 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.005% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.7229 for a total counter-value of Euro 7,567.60.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

07/06/2022

80

23.7125

1,897.00

07/07/2022

75

23.6680

1,775.10

07/08/2022

50

23.3000

1,165.00

07/11/2022

55

23.9000

1,314.50

07/12/2022

59

24.0000

1,416.00

TOTAL

319

23.7229

7,567.60

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 185,236.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 139 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

2d0DrT7Tr

06/07/2022

17:28:59.240.408

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2d0DrT3g0

06/07/2022

15:48:45.111.904

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2d0DrT2Vo

06/07/2022

15:05:01.162.485

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2d0DrT0vT

06/07/2022

13:24:35.604.951

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2d0DrSzl9

06/07/2022

11:59:02.620.114

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2d0DrSyra

06/07/2022

11:16:44.790.224

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

10

2d0DrSyrZ

06/07/2022

11:16:44.579.732

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

10

2d0DrSyrU

06/07/2022

11:16:38.284.701

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

10

2dAqXw3no

07/07/2022

17:29:00.349.846

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

2

2dAqXw3Cn

07/07/2022

17:18:38.784.929

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2dAqXw1Oq

07/07/2022

16:31:17.630.814

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2dAqXvzTu

07/07/2022

15:38:12.361.006

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2dAqXvxhd

07/07/2022

14:24:16.827.761

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2dAqXvvkI

07/07/2022

12:30:59.265.698

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,60

10

2dAqXvu80

07/07/2022

11:04:58.125.161

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

10

2dAqXvsUk

07/07/2022

10:05:58.315.734

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,80

10

2dAqXvrBi

07/07/2022

09:21:08.932.319

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

1

2dAqXvr6W

07/07/2022

09:17:11.730.125

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

1

2dAqXvr0E

07/07/2022

09:13:13.198.431

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

1

2dLjdjLUY

08/07/2022

15:00,5

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

1

2dLjdjLUX

08/07/2022

15:00,5

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

9

2dLjdjJDD

08/07/2022

07:55,6

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

10

2dLjdjGew

08/07/2022

35:28,3

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

10

2dLjdjCrT

08/07/2022

03:38,2

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

10

2dLjdjAe7

08/07/2022

23:35,2

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,30

10

2dsOv7ENu

11/07/2022

17:03:23

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

48

2dsOv7ENt

11/07/2022

17:03:23

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

23,90

7

2e3I0uVBu

12/07/2022

16:44:31

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

24,00

59

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 15:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 202 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2022 11,9 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 133 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,40 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-12.69%134
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-15.31%47 087
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-42.09%32 759
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-32.65%30 986
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.34%30 552
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-39.28%15 801