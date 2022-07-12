Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 12 July 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 06th July 2022 to 12th July 2022 both total n. 319 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.005% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.7229 for a total counter-value of Euro 7,567.60.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/06/2022
80
23.7125
1,897.00
07/07/2022
75
23.6680
1,775.10
07/08/2022
50
23.3000
1,165.00
07/11/2022
55
23.9000
1,314.50
07/12/2022
59
24.0000
1,416.00
TOTAL
319
23.7229
7,567.60
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 185,236.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax
code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 139 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
2
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
2d0DrT7Tr
06/07/2022
17:28:59.240.408
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2d0DrT3g0
06/07/2022
15:48:45.111.904
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2d0DrT2Vo
06/07/2022
15:05:01.162.485
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2d0DrT0vT
06/07/2022
13:24:35.604.951
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2d0DrSzl9
06/07/2022
11:59:02.620.114
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2d0DrSyra
06/07/2022
11:16:44.790.224
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
10
2d0DrSyrZ
06/07/2022
11:16:44.579.732
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
10
2d0DrSyrU
06/07/2022
11:16:38.284.701
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
10
2dAqXw3no
07/07/2022
17:29:00.349.846
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
2
2dAqXw3Cn
07/07/2022
17:18:38.784.929
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2dAqXw1Oq
07/07/2022
16:31:17.630.814
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2dAqXvzTu
07/07/2022
15:38:12.361.006
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2dAqXvxhd
07/07/2022
14:24:16.827.761
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2dAqXvvkI
07/07/2022
12:30:59.265.698
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,60
10
2dAqXvu80
07/07/2022
11:04:58.125.161
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
10
2dAqXvsUk
07/07/2022
10:05:58.315.734
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
10
2dAqXvrBi
07/07/2022
09:21:08.932.319
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
1
2dAqXvr6W
07/07/2022
09:17:11.730.125
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
1
2dAqXvr0E
07/07/2022
09:13:13.198.431
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
1
2dLjdjLUY
08/07/2022
15:00,5
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
1
2dLjdjLUX
08/07/2022
15:00,5
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
9
2dLjdjJDD
08/07/2022
07:55,6
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
10
2dLjdjGew
08/07/2022
35:28,3
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
10
2dLjdjCrT
08/07/2022
03:38,2
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
10
2dLjdjAe7
08/07/2022
23:35,2
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,30
10
2dsOv7ENu
11/07/2022
17:03:23
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
48
2dsOv7ENt
11/07/2022
17:03:23
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
7
2e3I0uVBu
12/07/2022
16:44:31
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
59
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy