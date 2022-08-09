Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 09 August 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 03rd August 2022 to 09th August 2022 both total n. 243 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.004% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.0263 for a total counter-value of Euro 5,838.40.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
08/03/2022
85
23.8000
2,023.00
08/04/2022
80
24.2925
1,943.40
08/08/2022
78
24.0000
1,872.00
TOTAL
243
24.0263
5,838.40
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 185,887.
The company informs that the share buyback program will be suspended from 10th August 2022 to 26th August 2022 included and will restart regularly from 29th August 2022.
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
2huq4OjD2
03/08/2022
10:00:01
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
85
2i5jAC8EZ
04/08/2022
13:43:12
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,30
60
2i5jAC8EY
04/08/2022
13:43:12
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,30
19
2i5jAC8C8
04/08/2022
13:41:15
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,70
1
2inHXNKTe
08/08/2022
16:28:14
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
78
