Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Indel B S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
20.30 EUR    0.00%
12:00pIndel B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/14Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/07Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indel B S p A : Buy back

10/21/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 21 October 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 17th October 2022 to 21st October 2022 both total n. 650 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.011% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 20.2682 for a total counter-value of Euro 13,174.30.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY

AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)

TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)

SHARES PURCHASED

10/17/2022

150

20.3000

3,045.00

10/18/2022

150

20.7000

3,105.00

10/19/2022

120

20.2000

2,424.00

10/20/2022

230

20.0013

4,600.30

TOTAL

650

20.2682

13,174.30

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 188,812.

Related press release: press release of September 02, 2022, press release of September 09, 2022, press release of September 19, 2022, press release of September 23, 2022, press release of September 30, 2022, press release of October 07, 2022 and press release of October 14, 2022.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 117 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

2

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

2v5U51gVA

17/10/2022

17:14:18

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,30

30

2v5U51VfH

17/10/2022

09:39:05

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,30

120

2vGNAoxxD

18/10/2022

16:07:10

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,50

75

2vGNAoqAf

18/10/2022

10:41:25

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,90

5

2vGNAoqAe

18/10/2022

10:41:25

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,90

70

2vRGGc55s

19/10/2022

09:10:52

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,20

120

2vc9MPVsa

20/10/2022

16:11:01

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,30

1

2vc9MPNcf

20/10/2022

09:25:12

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

20,00

229

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INDEL B S.P.A.
12:00pIndel B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/14Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
10/07Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/30Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/23Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/23Indel B S P A : Presentazione risultati semestrali 2022
PU
09/23Tranche Update on Indel B S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 28, 2021.
CI
09/23Indel B S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/16Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
09/09Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 14,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 21,4 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 115 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart INDEL B S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Indel B S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEL B S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,30 €
Average target price 26,80 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Bora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirco Manganello Chief Financial Officer & Director
Antonio Berloni Chairman
Marco Genghini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Berloni Vice Chairman & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEL B S.P.A.-24.25%113
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-14.74%43 471
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.92%35 329
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-30.57%32 501
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-37.21%28 664
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-40.27%14 712