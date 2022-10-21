Indel B S p A : Buy back

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 21 October 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 17th October 2022 to 21st October 2022 both total n. 650 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.011% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 20.2682 for a total counter-value of Euro 13,174.30.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY AVERAGE PRICE (EUR) TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) SHARES PURCHASED 10/17/2022 150 20.3000 3,045.00 10/18/2022 150 20.7000 3,105.00 10/19/2022 120 20.2000 2,424.00 10/20/2022 230 20.0013 4,600.30 TOTAL 650 20.2682 13,174.30

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 188,812.

Related press release: press release of September 02, 2022, press release of September 09, 2022, press release of September 19, 2022, press release of September 23, 2022, press release of September 30, 2022, press release of October 07, 2022 and press release of October 14, 2022.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

* * *

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419