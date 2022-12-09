Indel B S p A : Buy back

Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 09 December 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 05th December 2022 to 09th December 2022 both total n. 900 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.015% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.3778 for a total counter-value of Euro 20,140.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES AVERAGE PRICE TOTAL AMOUNT PURCHASED (EUR) (EUR)

12/06/2022 600 22.3000 13,380.00 12/07/2022 200 22.4000 4,480.00 12/08/2022 100 22,8000 2,280.00 TOTALE 900 22.3778 20,140.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 196,107.

Related press release: press release of September 02, 2022, press release of September 09, 2022, press release of September 19, 2022, press release of September 23, 2022, press release of September 30, 2022, press release of October 07, 2022, press release of October 14, 2022, press release of October 21, 2022, press release of October 28, 2022, press release of November 04, 2022, press release of November 11, 2022, press release of November 18, 2022, press release of November 25, 2022 and press release of December 02, 2022.

* * *

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419