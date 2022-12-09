Advanced search
    INDB   IT0005245508

INDEL B S.P.A.

(INDB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
22.90 EUR    0.00%
Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
Indel B S P A : Buy back
PU
Indel B S P A : Take part in the Mid & Small Conference (VirgilioLab)
PU
Indel B S p A : Buy back

12/09/2022 | 01:13pm EST
Press release

Notification share buy-back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 09 December 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 05th December 2022 to 09th December 2022 both total n. 900 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.015% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.3778 for a total counter-value of Euro 20,140.00.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE

NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

TOTAL AMOUNT

PURCHASED

(EUR)

(EUR)

12/06/2022

600

22.3000

13,380.00

12/07/2022

200

22.4000

4,480.00

12/08/2022

100

22,8000

2,280.00

TOTALE

900

22.3778

20,140.00

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 196,107.

Related press release: press release of September 02, 2022, press release of September 09, 2022, press release of September 19, 2022, press release of September 23, 2022, press release of September 30, 2022, press release of October 07, 2022, press release of October 14, 2022, press release of October 21, 2022, press release of October 28, 2022, press release of November 04, 2022, press release of November 11, 2022, press release of November 18, 2022, press release of November 25, 2022 and press release of December 02, 2022.

This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 134 million.

Contact details

INDEL B

POLYTEMS HIR

FAST-COM

Controller & IR

IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria

Media Relations

Elisabetta Benazzi

Bianca Fersini Mastelloni

Paolo Santagostino

+39 0541 848 784

+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488

+39 349 3856585

elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com

b.fersini@polytemshir.it

paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it

Attached

Fill ID

Fill Date

Fill Time

B/S

Country

Market

Security Ref.

Fill Price

Fill Qty

33sMslYgN

06/12/2022

11:13:00

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,30

400

33sMslWi8

06/12/2022

09:57:54

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,30

100

33sMslWgR

06/12/2022

09:55:54

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,30

100

343FyYvSA

07/12/2022

15:58:54

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,40

48

343FyYvS9

07/12/2022

15:58:54

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,40

52

343FyYqeA

07/12/2022

11:29:55

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,40

100

34E94MDdH

08/12/2022

17:35:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

1

34E94MDdG

08/12/2022

17:35:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

13

34E94MDdF

08/12/2022

17:35:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

65

34E94MDdE

08/12/2022

17:35:51

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,90

1

34E94M8Ez

08/12/2022

12:59:05

Buy

IT.ico

MTA

INDB

22,40

20

Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy

Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com

Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House - VAT no./tax

code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419

Disclaimer

Indel B S.p.A. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 18:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
