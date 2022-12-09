Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 09 December 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 05th December 2022 to 09th December 2022 both total n. 900 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.015% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 22.3778 for a total counter-value of Euro 20,140.00.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES
AVERAGE PRICE
TOTAL AMOUNT
PURCHASED
(EUR)
(EUR)
12/06/2022
600
22.3000
13,380.00
12/07/2022
200
22.4000
4,480.00
12/08/2022
100
22,8000
2,280.00
TOTALE
900
22.3778
20,140.00
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 196,107.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 134 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
Fill Time
B/S
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
33sMslYgN
06/12/2022
11:13:00
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,30
400
33sMslWi8
06/12/2022
09:57:54
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,30
100
33sMslWgR
06/12/2022
09:55:54
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,30
100
343FyYvSA
07/12/2022
15:58:54
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,40
48
343FyYvS9
07/12/2022
15:58:54
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,40
52
343FyYqeA
07/12/2022
11:29:55
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,40
100
34E94MDdH
08/12/2022
17:35:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
1
34E94MDdG
08/12/2022
17:35:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
13
34E94MDdF
08/12/2022
17:35:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
65
34E94MDdE
08/12/2022
17:35:51
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,90
1
34E94M8Ez
08/12/2022
12:59:05
Buy
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
22,40
20
