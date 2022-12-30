Indel B S p A : Buy back

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 30 December 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 and initiated following the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 21, 2022 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 26th December 2022 to 30th December 2022 both total n. 550 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.009% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 24.9773 for a total counter-value of Euro 13,737.50.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
12/27/2022
50
24.0000
1,200.00
12/28/2022
200
24.5000
4,900.00
12/30/2022
300
25.4583
7,637.50
TOTAL
550
24.9773
13,737.50
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 197,300.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 146 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
37Z1qSitj
27/12/2022
37Z1qSiti
27/12/2022
37juwG05E
28/12/2022
37juwG059
28/12/2022
37juwG04w
28/12/2022
37juwG04v
28/12/2022
385h7qWJE
30/12/2022
385h7qVsK
30/12/2022
385h7qVp6
30/12/2022
385h7qVLr
30/12/2022
385h7qVF0
30/12/2022
385h7qVEz
30/12/2022
385h7qVBu
30/12/2022
385h7qVBt
30/12/2022
385h7qV9U
30/12/2022
385h7qV9T
30/12/2022
385h7qV9S
30/12/2022
Fill Time
17:17:27
17:17:27
16:33:27
16:33:19
16:33:08
16:33:08
12:46:59
11:59:25
11:56:07
11:20:07
11:09:16
11:09:14
11:05:01
11:05:01
11:02:18
11:02:18
11:02:18
B/S
Buy Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
3
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,00
47
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
5
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
70
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
25
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,50
100
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,00
22
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,20
1
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
55
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,90
1
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,20
1
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,20
1
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
14
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
55
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
25
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
25
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
25,50
100
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
