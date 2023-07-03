Press release
Notification share buy-back
Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 03 July 2023 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 16, 2023, and launched on June 21, 2023 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 27th June 2023 to 03rd July 2023 both total n. 436 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.007% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.0229 for a total counter-value of Euro 10,038.00.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
06/28/2023
140
23.0000
3,220.00
06/30/2023
146
23.0685
3,368.00
07/03/2023
150
23.0000
3,450.00
TOTAL
436
23.0229
10,038.00
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 200,504.
Related press release: press release of June 16, 2023 and press release of June 26, 2023.
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 134 million.
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
1ZOSHR3TG
28/06/2023
1ZOSHS2PA
30/06/2023
1ZOSHRQTZ
30/06/2023
1ZOSHSHMN
03/07/2023
1ZOSHSARE
03/07/2023
Fill Time
15:51:48
17:17:09
10:37:50
17:24:09
12:35:12
B/S
Buy
Buy Buy
Buy Buy
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,00
140
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,00
46
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,10
100
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,00
100
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,00
50
