Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 24 July 2023 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 16, 2023, and launched on June 21, 2023 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 18th July 2023 to 24th July 2023 both total n. 379 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.006% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.7929 for a total counter-value of Euro 9,017.50.

On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:

DATE NUMBER ORDINARY AVERAGE PRICE (EUR) TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR) SHARES PURCHASED 07/19/2023 59 23.5000 1,386.50 07/20/2023 150 23.7667 3,565.00 07/21/2023 50 24.2000 1,210.00 07/24/2023 120 23.8000 2,856.00 TOTAL 379 23.7929 9,017.50

Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.

Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 201,433.

