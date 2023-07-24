Press release
Notification share buy-back
Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 24 July 2023 - Indel B S.p.A. - a company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM and parent of a group that operates in the manufacture of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the automotive, hospitality and leisure time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - under the buyback program of treasury shares announced to the market on June 16, 2023, and launched on June 21, 2023 up to n. 100,000 ordinary shares - according to the provision and for the purpose of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, paragraph 3, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 - announces to have acquired on the on the Euronext Milan (EXM), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the period from 18th July 2023 to 24th July 2023 both total n. 379 of treasury shares (corresponding to 0.006% of the total number of ordinary shares), at a weight average price of Euro 23.7929 for a total counter-value of Euro 9,017.50.
On the basis of information provided by Banca IMI, the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the buyback transactions described in this present press release, here below is a summary of the daily transactions, in aggregate form:
DATE
NUMBER ORDINARY
AVERAGE PRICE (EUR)
TOTAL AMOUNT (EUR)
SHARES PURCHASED
07/19/2023
59
23.5000
1,386.50
07/20/2023
150
23.7667
3,565.00
07/21/2023
50
24.2000
1,210.00
07/24/2023
120
23.8000
2,856.00
TOTAL
379
23.7929
9,017.50
Detailed and daily information about the buyback transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period is attached to this press release.
Further to the buyback transactions above, the treasury shares held by the Company amount to n. 201,433.
Related press release: press release of June 16, 2023, press release of June 26, 2023, press release of July 03, 2023, press release of July 10, 2023 and press release of July 24, 2023.
* * *
This press release is available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana, on the storage mechanism authorised by Consob "1info" (www.1info.it) and in the specific sections of the website www.indelbgroup.com.
* * *
Indel B Spa - Registered, administrative and commercial offices via Sarsinate, 27 - 47866 Sant'Agata Feltria (RN) Italy
Tel. +39 0541 848711 - Fax +39 0541 848741 - info@indelb.com- www.indelbgroup.com
Share capital Euro 5,842,000 fully paid-in - Economic and Administrative Index (REA) RN - 312757 - Companies House -
VAT no./tax code 02037650419 - Code of International Standard Organization IT02037650419
Indel B S.p.A. is a company listed on the EXM segment of the Italian stock exchange and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the Automotive, Leisure time and Hospitality cooling segments. The Group also operates in mobile climate control, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the Cooling Appliances sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 140 million.
Contact details
INDEL B
POLYTEMS HIR
FAST-COM
Controller & IR
IR e Comunicazione Finanziaria
Media Relations
Elisabetta Benazzi
Bianca Fersini Mastelloni
Paolo Santagostino
+39 0541 848 784
+39 06.69923324; +39 336742488
+39 349 3856585
elisabetta.benazzi@indelb.com
b.fersini@polytemshir.it
paolo.santagostino@fast-com.it
Attached
Fill ID
Fill Date
1ZOSHXN8R
19/07/2023
1ZOSHY8X3
20/07/2023
1ZOSHY3T7
20/07/2023
1ZOSHY3SE
20/07/2023
1ZOSHYHDW
21/07/2023
1ZOSHYYCH
24/07/2023
1ZOSHYYCG
24/07/2023
1ZOSHYYCF
24/07/2023
Fill Time
11:57:22
16:29:41
13:17:34
13:15:59
12:22:23
14:24:27
14:24:27
14:24:24
B/S
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Country
Market
Security Ref.
Fill Price
Fill Qty
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,50
59
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,90
50
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,70
57
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,70
43
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
24,20
50
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
15
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
65
IT.ico
MTA
INDB
23,80
40
