Indel B S p A : Starts shares buy-back plan

Press release

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INDEL B

STARTS THE NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PLAN

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 21 June 2022 - Indel B S.p.A. - company listed on the Borsa Italiana EXM, heading a group that operates in the production of cooling systems and air-conditioning for mobile and mobile living for the Automotive, Hospitality and Leisure Time markets (pleasure boats and recreational vehicles) - announces that the today Board of Directors meeting resolved to initiate the implementation of the new plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares - in execution of and in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the resolution of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2022 - subject to revocation for the unexecuted part of the previous resolution to purchase treasury shares, in order to:

implement share incentive plans in whatever form they are structured;

equip itself with a portfolio of treasury shares that can be used in the context of extraordinary finance operations and/or other uses deemed to be of financial-management and strategic interest for the Company;

financial-management and strategic interest for the Company; use its own shares as an investment object for the efficient use of the liquidity generated by the Company's characteristic activities;

contain abnormal price movements and regularize trading and price trends, in support of stock liquidity and market efficiency.

Authorisation is granted for the purchase of treasury shares, in one or more transactions, up to a maximum number which, taking into account the Indel B shares held from time to time in the portfolio by the Company and its subsidiaries, does not exceed one-fifth of the Company's share capital, or for a maximum quantity of 100,000 shares and for a maximum total value of Euro 2.6 million or any different maximum amount as may be envisaged by law in force at the time.

Purchases shall be made for a unitary price, no less and no more than 10% with respect to the official stock market price of the shares recorded by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in the session prior to each individual transaction and in any case in compliance with the terms and conditions set out by applicable national and European Community legislation and admitted market practices in force at the time.

The authorization has an expected maximum duration of 18 months - purduant to Articles 2357, paragraph 2, and 2357-ter of the Civil Code, and Articles 132 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 (the "TUF") and 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulations") - as of May 27, 2022, while the disposal of the same shares is not subject to time limits in order to allow the Board of Directors to avail itself of the maximum flexibility in the interest of the Company.

To date, the Company holds 184,417 treasury shares in its portfolio, equal to 3.16% of the share capital.

