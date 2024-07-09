Press Release

Autoclima S.p.A.(a subsidiary of Indel B) resolves the merger by incorporation

of the company SEA S.r.l. into Autoclima S.p.A.

Sant'Agata Feltria (Rimini), 09 July 2024 - with reference to the press release published on 8 July 2024, concerning the merger by incorporation of the company SEA S.r.l into Autoclima S.p.A., Indel B states that pursuant to the "Procedure for Related Party Transactions" approved by Indel B's Board of Directors (the "RPT Procedure") and the regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 17221 12 March 2010 as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "RPT Regulations"), SEA S.r.l. and Autoclima S.p.A. are both related parties, since both are wholly, directly or indirectly, controlled companies of Indel B. However, the provisions of the RPT Procedure do not apply in this case by virtue of the exemption provided for by Article 14, paragraph 2, of the RPT Regulations and the combined provisions of Articles 3.1(i) and 3.2 of the RPT Procedure, since this is a transaction entered into between companies directly or indirectly controlled by Indel B, in which there are no significant interests of other related parties of Indel B.

It is also specified that the merger does not constitute a transaction of greater significance pursuant to and for the purposes of the RPT Regulations and the RPT Procedure and, therefore, it is not envisaged that an information document on the transaction will be made available to the public.

Indel B S.p.A. is a Company listed on the EXM segment of Borsa Italiana (the Italian Stock Exchange) and is controlled by AMP.FIN S.r.l., in turn held entirely by the Berloni family. Indel B S.p.A. heads an important Group that operates worldwide and that has been active for the last 50 years in the mobile cooling sector applicable to the "Automotive" and "Leisure time" segments, and in the cooling sector in the "Hospitality" segment. The Group also operates in mobile climate control sector, with specific reference to the Automotive market, represented by commercial vehicles, minibuses, ambulances, agricultural and earth-moving machinery, and in the "Cooling Appliances" sector, which mainly comprises cellars for storing wine and small refrigerators for storing milk. The company has a market cap of approximately Euro 129 million.

