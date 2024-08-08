(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa announced Thursday that between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, it purchased 1,998 of its own shares at a weighted average price of EUR20.5381 for a total securities equivalent of EUR41,035.20.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 549,838 treasury shares.

Indel B closed Thursday down 1.9 percent to EUR20.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

