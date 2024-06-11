(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa announced Tuesday that Lindel Srl, the new company that will have as its main object the molding of certain plastic components functional to Indel B's production activities, has been established.

Lindel's share capital will be fully subscribed and paid up by Indel B itself, which will control it with 51 percent, and by partner Linea 3 Srl, which will hold 49 percent.

Luca Bora, managing director of Indel B, said, "We are very proud to have established this new company, which will have its registered and operational headquarters at a new and modern plant located in the municipality of Novafeltria and will be operational from September, as it will enable Indel B to improve the quality of its production, reduce environmental impacts and vertically integrate the production process."

Indel B's stock closed Tuesday down 0.9 percent at EUR23.20 per share.

