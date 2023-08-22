Today at 04:52 am

(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa reported that it bought back 490 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.3964, for a total consideration of EUR11,451.

To date, the company holds 203,369 of its own shares.

Indel B's stock is unchanged at EUR23.10 per share.

