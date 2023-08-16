Today at 06:32 am

(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa reported Friday that it purchased 530 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.4358, for a total value of EUR12,421.00.

As of today, the company holds 202,879 treasury shares.

Indel B's stock is unchanged at EUR23.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.