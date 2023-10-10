(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa announced Monday that it purchased 800 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.3040, for a total value of EUR18,643.20.

To date, the soceity holds 208,557 treasury shares.

Indel B's stock closed Tuesday unchanged at EUR23.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.