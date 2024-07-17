(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa reported that it purchased - in the period between July 10 and July 16 - a total of 1,359 of its own shares, corresponding to 0.023 percent of the total number of ordinary shares.

The weighted average price was EUR21.0864 for a total securities value of approximately EUR28,700.

Indel B closed Wednesday's session in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR21.00 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

